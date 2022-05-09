Euro Auctions announces date for ‘fleet rationalisation’ sale for GB Digger Hire

Euro Auctions has been appointed as valuer and auctioneers to manage the disposal of machinery and equipment on behalf of Norfolk based GB Digger Hire.

This is a unique opportunity to acquire a good compliment of well maintained, high specification ex-rental machinery in excellent condition, in this one-day sale in Hainford, Norfolk on 25th May 2022.

The exceptional inventory of stock that has been amassed for this sale will undoubtably pique the interest of the contracting sector as it goes under the hammer.

Starting with one digger in 1988, Graham Byrne has built a successful plant hire business, offering self-drive hire, as well as a driver operator service. Now, after 34 years, Graham Byrne is streamlining the equipment he has amassed during that time, with the main purpose of the sale being to rationalise the fleet, whilst reviewing the self-drive side of the hire business.

“In the last 34 years we have built and run the business we have today, and in that time have amassed a lot of machines, equipment, attachment and various ancillaries. We run over 350 machines and on 25th May we will be disposing of approximately one third of our fleet, and we have some cracking machines that will go under the hammer. Over the years I have been a bit of a magpie, and we do have inventory we need to move on, including between 300 and 400 attachments and buckets, so there should be something for everyone.”

GB Digger Hire has always operated the best machines, with fleets of single manufacture kit. So, all mini diggers are Kubota up to 8t, all 13t and 22t excavators are Hitachi, all telehandlers are JCB, and all dumpers are Thwaites.

All machines have been looked after well, to the point that they are never move from one hire to the next without coming back to the depot for a clean, a check over and a mini service, and a PDI (pre delivery inspection) such is the attention to detail that GB Digger Hire insists on lavishing on all its machines.

David Betts, of Euro Auctions and manager of this sale, comments, “I have known Graham Byrne and GB Digger Hire for many years and can report that when this sale starts it will be a real treat. The inventory for this sale is bound to pique the interest of the contracting sectors, as this is a good solid compliment of late, well-maintained equipment.

“With predominantly 2016 to 2019 plate machines in excellent overall condition, this sale will draw much attention from bidders registering for this sale. The care and attention bestowed on each item for sale by GB Digger Hire is evident and will ensure the line-up on sale day will be more than impressive.”