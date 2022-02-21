Edge Launch New Organic Recycling Products at Compost 2022

COMPOST 2022 was the venue for the launch of the new EDGE TRM831, the biggest trommel EDGE has produced to date. Held in Austin, Texas, COMPOST 2022 is the world’s largest composting event, making it the ideal location for the TRM831’s first public appearance.

The EDGE TRM831 mobile trommel screen offers high production rates with extensive stockpiling capacities thanks to its end discharge conveyor design and remote 180° radial fines conveyor.

With a 2.3m (7’7”) X 9.3m (31’) long drum and a hopper capacity of 12m³ (15.7 yds³), the TRM831 provides excellent screening and unrivalled production rates results. Watch it in action here.

The EDGE TRM831 mobile trommel incorporates a host of impressive design features such as, a remote 180°radial fines conveyor as standard, an eco-power saving functionality which reduces unnecessary running costs and a user-friendly HMI control panel for the easy adjustment of machine parameters. An intelligent load management system ensures that the trommel screen is always operating at optimum performance with minimal supervision. A large hopper opening combined with class leading belt widths allow for the quick and smooth flow of material through the trommel.

Also on show was the New EDGE FTS Radial, which is setting new standards in the turning, blending and stockpiling of organic material. A unique concept from EDGE Innovate; the FTS Radial is a portable feed stacker that is specifically designed for processing lower density, organic materials such as mulch, compost and soils.

Used to optimise the conditions of biological decomposition, the FTS Radial allows compost windrows to release excess heat, aerate and untangle. The high speed, high torque turning drum ensures high throughput and complete mixing of the feed material. An irrigation system fitted as standard allows operators to add moisture or nutrients to the feed stock whilst processing.

Added versatility is provided by The FTS Radial’s ability of continuous stockpiling whilst tracking, giving operators the ability to increase their stockpile holding capacity over a much smaller footprint.

Strong Line-Up

Completing this strong line up at the COMPOST Demo Day was the VS420 and TRT620R, showcasing EDGE’s commitment to organic recycling solutions.

The VS420’s twin shaft design coupled with fuel efficiency and intelligent tramp metal cycle ensures that the EDGE shredder range is easy to maintain, provides maximum uptime and provides a quick return on investment. At the heart of the VS420 slow speed shredder are twin synchronised, high torque shredder shafts which can be customised to suit a customer’s exact application and desired product piece size.

Finally, the EDGE TRT620R trommel launched in 2021 has a unique feature of a remote operated, 180° radial fines conveyor which has been combined with the ability to track, screen and stack material simultaneously. Designed to accept several other trommel manufacturers drums, the EDGE TRT620R enables operators to take full advantage of their existing drum stock as well as loaned drums from other operators and drums from equipment hire outlets.

EDGE Innovate understands that product quality is the single most important contributor to an organic waste recycling facility’s success and ultimately their market share. This is evident in their Recycling Range which houses a number of products to help with the resizing, screening, separation and stacking of materials in the most efficient and cost-effective manner possible.

The EDGE TRM831 mobile trommel is designed is ensure operational ease and quick maintenance access. Thanks to a large canopy and uplifting drum bin doors, easy access is provided to the power unit and trommel drum for essential maintenance. A quick drum exchange is facilitated via a hydraulic sliding feeder and hydraulic raising drum cleaning brushes. This allows operators to simply lift out the existing drum to be replaced with the various drum types available.

EDGE’s largest wheel mounted trommel is fitted with a tri-axle bogie complete with fifth wheel hook-up and air brakes. Transportation between sites is exceptionally easy with redeployment taking a matter of minutes thanks to hydraulic folding discharge conveyors and chassis jacklegs.