Kiverco supports UAE-based Dulsco’s commitment to creating a circular economy

Northern Ireland company Kiverco was appointed as a specialist plant provider by UAE based company Dulscoto supply a material recovery facility (MRF) plant to support Dulsco’s vision to transform its waste into reusable and recycled products.

Kiverco,a leader in engineering and manufacturing, was selected by Dulsco, an integrated solutions provider and the Official Waste Management Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai, to design, manufacture, install and commission a complete turnkey solution to help divert waste from landfill.

The state-of-the-art Material Recovery Facility in Dubai, located at Ras Al Khor, is a recycling processing plant with a capacity of 80,000 tonnes per year and forms a key component of the company’s comprehensive environmental solutions offering.

This project, showcasing Kiverco’s engineering and manufacturing credentials to the world, has helped the company – a leader in the design, build and installation of recycling solutions globally – grow their overseas business by more than 600 per cent in the past year alone.

Gordon Lyons, Minister for Economy, Northern Ireland commented: “I am delighted to be here in the UAE and have the opportunity to see first-hand Kiverco’s recycling solutions hard at work at Dulsco’s plant.

“Kiverco were first introduced to Dulsco in 2018 by Invest NI and it’s great to see Invest NI support making such a positive impact on a business’ global growth. This project is testament to Kiverco’s commitment to continue to grow in this important region and highlights Northern Ireland’s world-class expertise in the sector.”

Waste to Resource

While incorporating partner component technologies, some 90 per cent of Dulsco’s Dubai plant was manufactured at Kiverco’s36,000 sq ft headquarters and factory in County Tyrone, Northern Ireland.

The facility, which is enabling Dulsco to reinvent, reimagine, repurpose, and reuse its customers’ waste, underpins the company’s commitment to sustainability and supports its drive towards achieving a circular economy.

The waste separation plant is capable of sorting 240 tonnes of multiple waste streams per day. Waste is sorted into different types of dry mixed recycling based on material type before going through various processes, depending on the type of waste. For example, oversized elements are separated from the rest of the feedstock, with the remainder being segregated into different fractions and undersized materials. Product material then runs through a further separation process to recover metals. Following this, plastic and other materials are selected and sorted, with oversized items being removed during the last stage of the production cycle. Recovered and separated material is then compressed in compact bales and sorted, ready for collection and further recycling.

David Stockton, Chief Executive Officer of Dulsco, commented: “At Dulsco, we pride ourselves on only working with the best. As this was a vitally important project for us, it required the right contracting partner. Kiverco has a stellar reputation for the design and build of these types of projects. That, coupled with their excellent support and customer service, made them the perfect choice for helping us achieve operational excellence.”

Industry Pioneers

Dulsco’s Environmental Solutions span the waste services domain, from community and industrial waste collection to recycling, medical and hazardous waste management. With sustainability at the core of its operations, the company continues to invest in different waste management and treatment solutions. It also supports active sustainability awareness programmes in schools, businesses, and communities across the UAE. In addition to being the Official Waste Management Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, Dulsco helps clients such as Dubai Municipality, Emaar Hospitality Group and Majid Al Futtaim Group to achieve their sustainability goals.

Gavin McQuillan, Commercial Director, Dulsco, explained: “By designing and building this recycling solution, Kiverco has provided great support to Dulsco. The establishment of this new plant is perfectly aligned with our mission of creating more sustainable communities and emphasises our continued commitment towards creating a circular economy.”

Con Gallagher, Head of Global Sales, Kiverco, concluded: “We are delighted to have worked with Dulsco to supply this recycling solution and we are honoured to be associated with this terrific recycling and sustainability initiative.

“The ambition of this project for Dulsco and the region, in general, is testament to the company’s foresight. Our design and manufacturing capabilities demonstrated in this recycling solution and the dedicated work of our install people during the pandemic is testament to the great team of people we have here at Kiverco.”

Kiverco recycling solutions are utilised across the world in Europe, North America, the Middle East and Australasia with more than 300 installations in the UK alone.