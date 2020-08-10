CK International Offers Integrated Recycling Solution For Cardboard Waste

Manual handling of cardboard in a retail environment is not only tough going but it is costly with little or no rebate. Finding the right recycling solution will save on manual labour and increase efficiency.

CK International, one of the leading suppliers of waste compaction equipment in the UK, recently helped a leading Irish retailer with a custom-engineered solution to solve this problem.

The retailer was wrestling with large clothing boxes, manually cutting and flattening these and packing them into 1100L containers. These containers then needed to be taken away and tipped into a compactor. They were moving around 3 tonne per day. However, with expansion plans they needed to be able to handle 5 tonne minimum per day.

Not only was this inefficient but they were receiving little to no rebate for the material. The current set-up was time-consuming and not compatible with their growth plans. Their logistics firm approached CK International for a solution that supported their vision.

Solution

CK International are one of the market leaders in the design and manufacturer of recycling equipment, offering a large range of fully and semi-automatic balers and compactors. Following consultations, the company came up with a custom engineered solution.

Conveyors played a big part in transporting material around the new set-up, so the design of these needed to consider fire exits and other obstructions. Supported by Conveyor Tek, CK International installed a 30m long flat feed conveyor, feeding onto an incline conveyors and then into an Avermann Channel Baler AVOS 1211.

The solution is now fully automatic and the material is transported on conveyors to the machine, situated outside the building. They are achieving minimum bale weights of 400kg per bale and have the capacity of up to 5T per hour throughput. This allows for growth plans outlined at the start of the project. The solution meant that the customer could refine their de-packaging process and boxes could simply be placed on a conveyor in their original format (not cut up) and processed for compaction.

“When we approached CK International they provided us with an integrated solution that took into account all of the challenges we were facing. As a result, our customer has become much more efficient, ensuring operatives are focused on the packing and shipping of goods to the stores rather than manually handling the waste. Our customer can now focus on growth, knowing they have the capacity to handle it. We are delighted with the results of this project,” commented the client representative.

Benefits

These fully automatic Channel Press Balers are ideal for the compaction of large recycling material, such as clothing boxes. They are continuously fed on a variety of systems such as conveyors (in this case), fork lifts or suction units.

Their small footprint ensures that they don’t take up too much space in a warehouse. This Avermann Channel Press boasts state-of-the-art technology with solid design and quality.