Re-Gen Waste welcomes Finance Minister to Newry plant

Re-Gen Waste’s materials recovery facility in Newry recently hosted a visit by Minister of Finance Conor Murphy; he was there to hear about the company’s significant investments over the last six months, dealing with Covid19, Brexit issues and innovation projects leading to diversification into new areas of activity.

The Minister was given a tour of the company’s 300,000 tonnes-a-year capacity facility and shown how it processes household waste using its hi-tech equipment and how it is developing industry leading Energy from Waste technologies.

The Finance Minister also learned how Re-Gen Waste, as a designated essential business, was a vital cog during the Covid19 lockdown, ensuring that Councils’ waste continued to flow and where it expanded operations to support new councils, who came under pressure to process waste during the crisis.

Meeting with the company’s Managing Director Joseph Doherty, the Minister discussed the Northern Irish Protocol and the relationship between NI the UK and ROI after Brexit, immigration issues and future development opportunities for the company, to support the circular economy.

“We appreciate the Minister’s support of our business and the progressive nature of our operations. It was great to be able to welcome him to site and bring to life the genuine impact we are delivering to the economy, through our business operations.

“We recognise that the successes we have achieved so far, have been largely due to our exceptionally hard working and diligent staff, who demonstrate every day that they care about getting things right.”