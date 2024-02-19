Wirtgen Group Brings a World Premiere to World of Asphalt 2024

The Wirtgen Group will be presenting a cross section of its sustainable technologies for the entire road construction process chain from March 25 to 27 at Asphalt 2024.

In addition to the 13 exhibits, the highlights at the booth shared by the Wirtgen Group and John Deere (booth 1555) also include a special presentation of the Operations Center for construction machines.

The absolute highlight among the exhibits is the world premiere of the Wirtgen compact milling machine. With a milling width of up to 6 ft. (1.8 m), the W 150 Fi is particularly suitable for use on major construction projects with restricted space, for example in inner city locations. Thanks to the environmentally friendly engine technology from John Deere and digital assistance and levelling systems, the new machine delivers higher milling performance with lower fuel consumption.

With the HD+ 120i VIO-2 HF from Hamm, the Wirtgen Group is also showing an articulated tandem roller conceived especially for the American market. This model is equipped with two maintenance-free VIO drums that can work with a choice of either vibration or oscillation.

Another highlight at the show is the battery-powered HD 12e VV electric tandem roller. It enables compaction with zero local emissions, is also exceptionally quiet, and will be available on the North American market from this summer on. The solutions being shown for asphalt paving are the SUPER 1703-3i wheeled paver and the SUPER 2000-3i tracked paver from Vögele, both of which have become successfully established in North America.

For the materials processing sector, the Wirtgen Group is bringing the Kleemann MOBIREX MR 110i EVO2 impact crusher to Nashville, a machine that is often seen working together with the 744 P-Tier wheel loader from John Deere, which can also be seen at the show.

Smarter. Safer. More Sustainable

Alongside machine efficiency and alternative applications and methods, digitalization and connected system solutions are important drivers in the development of the overall road construction process chain.

As a special presentation, the Wirtgen Group will be showing the John Deere Operations Center for construction machines, the central platform for all present and future digital solutions developed by our specialized brands for the optimization of processes, machines, and services.

Trade visitors to booth 1555 will have the chance to learn all about the state-of-the-art solutions from the Wirtgen Group in direct dialog with specialists from the respective product brands.