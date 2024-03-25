Steelwrist reveals third generation tiltrotators

Steelwrist recently hosted a launch event at Steelwrist Deutschland GmbH’s new facility in Hamburg, presenting the most innovative product launch in the company’s history. During the two day event, invited journalists and customers participated in the launch of the third generation Steelwrist tiltrotators.

A new product category was also introduced as Steelwrist announced two new rotor couplers, besides a range of new compactors and grapples. Following the Hamburg event the new products will be shown at upcoming exhibitions in France, Norway, Sweden and UK.

The centerpiece of the new product launch includes the first model of the third generation Steelwrist tiltrotators, the XTR20, which demonstrates several innovative features both from a hardware and software perspective.The XTR20, first in line of Steelwrist’s third generation XTR tiltrotator series, is also complemented with the first generation XR rotor couplers as well as with the second generation XT tilt couplers.

Adding to the already comprehensive range of work tools, Steelwrist also showcased a new range of HCX compactors, MGX multi grapples and SGX sorting grapples. All new work tools are designed to be used under a tiltrotator increasing the flexibility and versatility of any excavator.

The XTR20 is the first in line of Steelwrist third-generation tiltrotators which is targeted towards 16-20 ton excavators and takes efficiency to the next level. Best in class tilt geometry, LockSense- a new patented safety solution for work tool locking and OptiLube- an onboard lubrication system, are just some of the technical developments of the third generation high performance Steelwrist tiltrotators. The XTR20 is available with both S60 and SQ60 couplers and is designed to allow for an upgrade from S60 to SQ60, providing the customer with flexibility to adapt as the needs evolve.

The new XTR20 has steel casted components including the upper coupler, gearbox as well as the quick coupler below the tiltrotator. Despite its compact build, reducing the overall height, the XTR20 maintains the 45 degree tilting angle.Steelwrist’s superior tilt geometry has evolved even further on the XTR20 to ensure the smoothest operation for the operator. Designed with off center tilt cylinder brackets the tilt cylinders have become shorter, optimizing the tilt geometry. This leads to minimized cylinder spread throughout the tilt stroke, providing a fluid and high-torque movement.

A new feature introduced on the XTR20 are lubrication free, triple-sealed bearings in all the main joints. Triple sealed means that bearings are sealed against dust or dirt penetration.

Today it can happen that operators forget to grease the tiltrotator or do not grease enough. In some cases the tiltrotator is connected to the excavators central lubrication system where too often a very fluid or low quality grease is used. The idea behind OptiLube is to make sure the tiltrotator is greased in the right amount, at the right time and with an optimized grease, all with the purpose to increase the lifespan of the tiltrotator.

With the new OptiLube onboard lubrication system, maintaining the Steelwrist tiltrotator has never been easier. The OptiLube system takes care of lubrication automatically, ensuring consistent and optimal performance.

The lubricant used is specially developed for Steelwrist tiltrotators and reduces friction and extends lifetime. OptiLube is integrated into the tiltrotator’s control system, allowing for continuous monitoring of lubrication performance and alerts the operator when it is time to replace the lubricant cartridge. This feature eliminates guesswork and routine checks, allowing the operator to focus on the work without interruptions.

A leap in safety with LockSense technology

Safety is paramount and with XTR20 Steelwrist takes a new leap in terms of safety solutions, preparing for the future with LockSense. Steelwrist was first to introduce the Front Pin Lock system already in 2012 and this time again takes the lead in the technology development with the new LockSense system.

The innovative LockSense solution has the necessary features to be aligned with upcoming safety regulations. The wireless solution eliminates the hassle of delicate cables in exposed positions with a battery life time of approximately five years.

Operators receive both visual and auditory confirmations, ensuring that every work tool change is secure and reliable. It is more than just safety; it is peace of mind, ensuring that every job site is as safe as it is efficient.

Modular design for upgrade to Open-S compliant SQ

The new tiltrotators, as well as all other Steelwrist products, are available with interfaces following the symmetrical standard (S standard), which is the fastest growing standard internationally. Thanks to the modular design it is possible to upgrade the tiltrotator from S-type to SQ-type. Steelwrist SQ technology allows the operator to change between hydraulic powered work tools in only seconds- all without leaving the cab.

On the new XTR20 and the other third generation tiltrotators that are still to come, the upgrade from S to SQ is possible on both the upper coupler and the tiltrotator quick coupler without having to change the structural parts as was the case on the previous models. A simple change of components will allow for the upgrade from S to SQ. This is both less time consuming and more economical for the customer.