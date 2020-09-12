Wilsons Auctions to manage live virtual online Bord Na Móna machinery auction

A large selection of surplus to requirement machinery from Bord Na Móna’s Blackwater, Co. Offaly site will be auctioned on Thursday 24th September from 10am, managed by Wilsons Auctions.

The virtual auction will be available to the general public, allowing them to bid online for over 200 Lots, with a live auctioneer. The auction will include a significant range of over 90 tractors including four-wheel drive and two-wheel drive Ford, Massey Ferguson and Fiat models.

Other items featured in this specialist auction will include a large number of fresh tyres, dozers, six excavators, locomotive cabs, concrete dividers and engineering equipment.

Ricky Wilson, Director and Auctioneer at Wilsons Auctions said, “We are delighted to continue working on behalf of Bord na Móna, having successfully managed auctions for them over the last year. And despite the current restrictions, we are proud of the online auction service we can provide to our clients, offering a solution that complies with the government advice.

“This auction will feature a large volume of surplus to requirement stock, managed by our expert offsite Auction Team and as this is open to a worldwide audience, I would encourage everyone to register as early as possible for online bidding ahead on the auction on 24th September,” he added.

Viewings will take place strictly by appointment only on Thursday 17th – Friday 18th September and Monday 21st – Tuesday 22nd September from 10am until 4pm with one-hour times slots. Please note groups are limited to one person per viewing and all viewers must wear a face mask or they will not be permitted entry to the viewing site.

Live tractor or machinery video walk arounds are available on request for registered bidders. Recorded videos of the machines and tractors running will be available on Wilsons Auctions website for anyone who would like to see them prior to auction.

For further information on this auction go to www.wilsonsauctions.com