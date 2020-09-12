West Dove Makes an Impact With Black & White Multi Utility Loader Range

West Dove is beginning to make an impact in the local market with its range of Black & White multi utility loaders after taking on the dealership earlier this year.

The County Down company headed up by Dessie Middleton is now stocking up with the full range of Black & White models as businesses get back to a new normal following the Covid-19 lockdown.

Comments Dessie: “We took on the Black & White dealership for Northern Ireland just before the pandemic struck in March, so it wasn’t the best of timing, but I’m excited about the potential for the brand here.”

He adds: “The utility loaders have been selling well in England and we have delivered some as far away as Norway, so we expect a good response from customers in Northern Ireland.”

The first sale in Ireland of a BW20T was to Hilltown farmer Chris Brown who is more than happy with its performance. “The Black & White is a perfect fit for our farm work. It’s a great machine at a price that is much less than what a similar quality brand would sell for. It has everything we need in a loader.

“All round visibility from the comfortable cab is excellent; you don’t have to stretch to see what’s in front or behind you. It’s a compact and versatile machine which we use in a number of applications around the farm – from lifting bales and silage to cleaning outhouses.”

Chris adds: “The Black & White replaces a tractor fitted with a front end loader and quite frankly I don’t know how we ever did without it; it’s the best tool for around the farm we have ever invested in.”

All models in the Black & White utility range are powered by Yanmar or Cummins engines and comes with a host of standard features such as air conditioning, adjustable steering, LED lights, reversing camera, radio, bucket, hydraulic quick hitch, tool box and tilting cab for easy maintenance.

West Dove also offer a good aftersales support package and says Dessie: “We’d be happy to demonstrate the machines to potential customers at a time that suits them.”