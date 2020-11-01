Up To 10% Fuel Savings As JCB 457 Loader Gets Engine Change

JCB has updated the 457 wheeled loading shovel to meet the upcoming EU Stage V emissions legislation. The company has moved from the previous MTU engine to Cummins power, as currently used in both the 427 and 437 models.

The 457 is now powered by a QSB6.7 diesel engine, equipped with a single module after-treatment, containing a diesel oxidation catalyst, selective catalytic reduction (SCR), a diesel particulate filter (DPF) and an ammonia slip catalyst (ASC).

The move brings an increase in overall engine power, from 192kW (258hp) to 210kW (282hp).

However, the 457 will be equipped with two power modes, that can be activated from the cab by the operator to reduce the engine’s output to 167kW (224hp) for lighter operating duties. In addition, the machine will now be supplied as standard with a five-speed Powershift transmission, in place of the previous four-speed unit.

This combination will deliver a better range of speeds to suit a wide range of applications, but will also benefit from reduced fuel consumption of up to 10% as the loader will be able to operate both in low-power mode and with optimised efficiency through the use of better-spaced transmission ratios. In addition, the 457 will feature an auto engine shut-down feature, that can be adjusted by the operator, resulting in further fuel efficiency and reduced emissions, prolonging service maintenance.

The machine will continue to use JCB’s Command Plus cab, but will benefit from improved KAB seating, in both the Deluxe and Super Deluxe specifications. JCB has also taken the opportunity to focus on external build quality, with improvements to the engine canopy fit, mudguards, rear grille latching and cooling pack sealing. Steering now benefits from end-damping, to improve ride comfort and the wide-core cooling pack that was previously an option on the 457 will become standard equipment on the revised loader.

New options for JCB’s largest loader include a roof-mounted forward-facing camera, for use with larger buckets and longer loading arms in lighter materials. The forward camera comes with a secondary colour screen in the cab, alongside the standard rear-view monitor.

Power boost

Though staying with Cummins as engine supplier, JCB has also taken the opportunity of EU Stage V compliance to boost the power output of the 437 model. The 437 now comes with 145kW (195hp), up from 136kW (183hp), while the 427’s engine delivers 123kW (165hp).

The smaller loaders will also be supplied with a five-speed Powershift transmission as standard, up from the four-speed in the previous models, while the 437 engine will benefit from a low-power mode, both models feature an automatic engine shut-down facility, to improve fuel efficiency and further cut emissions. Both the 427 and 437 will be offered with the forward-facing camera option and both loaders benefit from the build quality fit and finish improvements seen on the larger loader.