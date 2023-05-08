Trade Shows Help Rokbak ‘Spread the Word’

The year so far has shown that the opportunities to showcase the Rokbak brand and talk to customers and dealers, both old and new, have been plentiful. Attendance at AED and CONEXPO have rewarded the Scottish articulated hauler manufacturer and helped the company spread the word about its robust and reliable RA30 and RA40.

This was proven to be the case once again in April, a little closer to home this time, with a spot at the Construction & Quarrying Machinery Show (CQMS) – the Republic of Ireland’s only construction, quarry and recycling event that has live equipment demonstrations.

CQMS is a biannual event, last held in September 2021, the month in which Rokbak rebranded. Specifically for the demonstration of high-class construction equipment, CQMS enables the industry to reconnect and reunite around the strength and position of the Irish construction and quarrying sector.

Between April 21 – 22, 2023, Rokbak’s long-time dealer EMS took the RA30 to the show at Molloy’s Quarry in Tullamore. Rokbak EMEA Regional Sales Manager Kenny Price and Garry Moore, Customer Support Manager UK & Africa, also attended the event.

“At CQMS we met with customers and potential future customers, together with the EMS team, to further establish the Rokbak brand in Ireland,” says Kenny. “It was good to show visitors how our haulers deliver low total cost of ownership and high productivity on a variety of jobs, including quarries, large-scale construction projects, infrastructure developments and mines.”

“At CQMS we were able to talk to individuals and contractors from across the quarrying spectrum,” explains EMS Sales Director Seamus Flynn. “We were pleased to see the attention the Rokbak hauler received and the enquiries that have followed.

“In Ireland, customers can be cautious about their buying decisions and we’ve seen some of that since the back end of last year. Having said that, we have a strong underlying economic position which is underpinned by a growing housing market and solid foreign direct investment, particularly from North America.

“There are very good quality civil engineering and infrastructure projects around, with more people coming into the country, and more housing, schools and hospitals required. As such, there is always massive benefit for us and Rokbak in attending shows such as CQMS and engaging with potential partners in which our machinery can be applied effectively in the future.”

As a multi-product, multi-franchise dealer importer with over three decades in the industry, EMS provide a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Irish construction sector. Headed up by Seamus and Eamon O’Loughlin, EMS was established in 1989 and continues to develop its total solutions strategy for customers by providing a comprehensive range of brands and products which are sold on a national basis.