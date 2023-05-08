Ceremony Held to Mark Workers’ Memorial Day

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions and the Health and Safety Authority, with support from Ibec, the Construction Industry Federation and the National Irish Safety Organisation, have joined together to mark Workers’ Memorial Day with a national commemorative event in Dublin.

Workers’ Memorial Day is an international day of remembrance for those who have been killed or seriously injured in work-related incidents. In Ireland, 461 people were killed in work-related incidents over a ten-year period from 2013-2023. In the first quarter of 2023 (January 1st – March 31st) five people have been killed in work-related incidents.

The commemorative event featured a ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin to honour those lost and seriously injured through work-related incidents. Those in attendance included Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail Neale Richmond TD, ICTU General Secretary Owen Reidy, Interim CEO of the Health and Safety Authority Mark Cullen, and senior figures from Ibec, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, the Construction Industry Federation, NISO as well as many other trade unions.

Minister of State for Business, Employment Affairs and Retail Business, Neale Richmond TD said: “Last year we saw the lowest number of work-related deaths since records first began over 30 years ago, though 27 people sadly lost their lives. While this is a reduction from 38 deaths in 2021, even one death in the workplace is one too many. It is incumbent on all employers and employees to make health and safety a top priority in their organisation. There can be no complacency when it comes to preventing work-related deaths, injuries, or illnesses.”

In Q1 of 2023, there were 2,162 reported work-related injuries or illness, reflecting a 2.95% increase compared to 2,100 for the same period in 2022. The highest number of work-related injuries and illnesses, so far in 2023, were reported in counties Dublin (763), Cork (237) and Kildare (109). The sectors with the highest number of reported injuries and illnesses in 2022 included human health and social work, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles and construction.

Irish Congress of Trade Unions General Secretary, Owen Reidy, said: “Part of the tragedy of these losses is that we actually know how to stop workplace fatalities and injuries. The evidence is there. It involves workers and managers cooperating to create safe systems of work, to assess hazards and to reduce risks. It involves education and training for workers and management and support for the role of safety reps in our workplaces. It requires monitoring, prevention, protection, and reporting. And it also requires compliance measures including inspections, and penalties for those who do not take their legal and moral responsibilities seriously. The trend in fatal workplace accidents is down, but every death at work is one too many and we must work towards ‘Zero Deaths’ at work as promoted by the European Trade Union Confederation.”

Of the 27 work-related fatalities in recorded in 2022, 10 were employees, 13 were self-employed and three were non-workers. Farming continued to be one of the most dangerous sectors in which to work, with 12 fatalities recorded in 2022. The age groups 55-64 and 65 years and over represents 69% of all fatalities in 2022.

Risk Assessment

Mark Cullen, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the HSA said: “As Ireland’s labour force is aging, we must all look to our workplace practices, and ensure that health and safety is being prioritised across all workforce age groups. We’re urging employers and their workers this Workers’ Memorial Day to think about the task you’re asking others to carry out, or that you are about to undertake. Complete a risk assessment and make sure the right precautions are in place and nobody is putting themselves or others in danger.”

Later this year, the HSA will be launching the third edition of the Safety Representatives Resource Book. This updated version is specifically designed as a comprehensive resource manual for safety representatives, with the aim of being a valuable reference for employers, occupational health and safety advisors, employees, and the self-employed alike.

The latest iteration of the Safety Representatives Resource Book contains up-to-date information, practical guidance, and best practices for promoting workplace health and safety. The book covers a wide range of topics, including hazard identification, risk assessment, incident reporting, emergency preparedness, and worker engagement in the health and safety process.