Topcon Positioning GB returns to Hillhead 2022

Topcon Positioning GB will use live demonstrations to show how its latest machine control and workflow solutions can improve efficiency and deliver cost savings when it returns to the Hillhead exhibition.

The quarrying, construction and recycling event is in its 40th year and will be held at a disused limestone quarry in Derbyshire. Topcon will be on stand Y2 for the full three days of the event – June 21, 22 and 23 – offering visitors expert advice on how to integrate digital solutions to improve productivity whatever the size of your plant fleet.

Attendees can see live demonstrations of machine control solutions, with machinery fitted with the MC-X hardware and the software which powers it. Topcon experts will also be on hand to answer questions on digital adoption and explain specifically how full-workflow machine control solutions can deliver vital savings and precision to on-site operations.

Topcon will also have an excavator fitted out with MC-X sensors, allowing operators to see how they deliver real-time, dynamic, on-screen bucket location and design visuals. By showing this data on-screen instantly, MC-X improves accuracy and removes the need to check the grade from the trench.

SmoothRide, Topcon’s innovative paving workflow solution, will also be on display. Visitors will be able to explore how SmoothRide integrates with Topcon’s time-saving RD-M1 mass data scanner to redefine smoothness, efficiency and quality at every stage of the process, from scanning to design, milling and paving to compaction.

Visitors can also take a closer look at Topcon’s newest automated machine control system, MC-Max. With increased processing power, speed, accuracy, versatility and reliability, MC-Max can be installed on a wide range of dozers and excavators. As well as offering flexible mounting solutions, the system features a full battery of positioning technologies ranging from slope control to laser, multi-constellation GNSS to robotic total station and Millimetre GPS systems.

Onboard connectivity means MC-Max can be used Topcon’s Sitelink3D, which not only allows excavators to be controlled from anywhere but gives you the power to generate reports from each machine on site and communicate them to a central point.

The Topcon team will host live demonstrations of Sitelink3D throughout each day – streaming a site onto the screens within the stall, to show the capabilities and reliability of the remote technology.

TTL (Topcon technology limited) products will also be on display – including scales which can weigh extracted ground materials to reduce waste on construction projects and boost profitability.

Find out more about Topcon here: www.topconpositioning.com/gb/earthmoving