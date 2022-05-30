New Next Generation Cat Compact Wheel Loaders

Building on the success of the Cat M-Series Compact Wheel Loaders, the new Next Generation Cat 906, 907, and 908 wheel loaders boast a reengineered operator’s station, leveraging exclusive Cat technologies to improve operator experience and provide larger wheel loader model comfort on a smaller platform.

Featuring the new Cat C2.8 engine, the upgraded drive and powertrain deliver faster roading speeds and drive train performance. The hydraulics and structures have gone through an overhaul, making these new models an optimal fit for many applications.

The new sealed and pressurised cab improves the operator experience, while keeping previous design functional aspects like raised floor pedals and two doors to make cab cleaning easier. Optimum visibility is achieved with larger standard side mirrors, optional parabolic lens electric and heated mirrors, and front and rear camera options. New single-piece front and rear windshields offer 60% better wiper coverage.

Seat mounted controls improve operating ergonomics of the new loaders. A multifunction joystick controls travel direction and speed, proportional auxiliary flow, differential lock, and constant hydraulic flow without operators removing their hand from the joystick, elevating operating safety. Like larger Cat wheel loaders, companies will be able to choose from a range of seats, including a new premium heated and ventilated seat.

A first for this class size, new in-cab-programmable kickouts with high-definition rotary sensors mounted to the loader arms better protect operators from unwanted shock and vibration due to buckets striking the ground and/or hitting dump stops at max height. Proper kickout operation also saves up to 20% of bucket cutting edge life. Rather than leaving the cab for setting, the operator remains inside the cab while setting upper, lower and attachment kickout positions at the touch of a button. Cylinder snubbing is also enabled to provide the operator with added protection.

The heart of the new cab design is the Next Generation control monitor, which offers a range of real-time machine operating information. It allows the operator to configure hydrostatic transmission response, auto engine idle shutdown and a utility powertrain mode that provides operators with a more intuitive means of controlling ground and engine speed, ideal when working with hydromechanical attachments.

Upgraded powertrain

Specifically designed for Cat products, the new Cat C2.8 engine delivers the same 55.7-kW (74-hp) gross power as the previous engine with 13% more torque, resulting in roading performance and tractive effort improvements. The Cat C2.8 meets EU Stage V and U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final emission standards with alternative emissions packages available. Its shift-on-the-go transmission offers increased roading speeds of 40 km/h (25 mph), and larger fuel tank capacities of 30% for the 906 and 12% for the 907 and 908 deliver extended work cycles.

When working in dusty environments, the new reversing-fan option assists in keeping cooling cores clean for more efficient temperature control. Through an in-cab soft-touch button, the system can be turned off, set to operate in an automatic mode or momentarily activated by the operator. Automatic mode uses the factory-setting to reverse direction for 10 seconds every 10 minutes. Frequency and duration of automatic reversing can be changed easily by the operator via the new control monitor.

Enhanced hydraulics and structures

To meet demand for increased multifunctionality with lift and tilt while powering hydromechanical tools, these Next Generation wheel loaders feature a new standard pressure compensated valve, allowing operators to simultaneously control implements and operate hydromechanical attachments seamlessly. Increased working auxiliary pressures make work easier and improve steering to reduce operator fatigue.

Modifications to the optional skid steer coupler improve visibility through the coupler when setting fork tines. In conjunction, realignment of the compact wheel loader fork carriage improves forward visibility. Bucket capacities have been increased across the range adding to the already impressive operating capacity legacy of the Cat machines.

New for this class size, an optional Cat 908 high-lift configuration is available, perfect for customers operating in agricultural and industrial and waste markets. When combined with the reversing fan option, the high-lift configuration offers farmers increased operating efficiency and reliability. Available solid tires and the high lift configuration make the new 908 loader ideal for industrial and waste applications.

Efficient, high-illumination LED lights options are now available for both working/roading and under-hood-service lights to better illuminate work areas in low-light conditions. Task-focused LED under-hood lighting simplifies servicing in poor ambient light. A unique resistor bank built into the body of Cat LED roading lights keep the lamp assembly warm enough to melt snow and ice, improving efficiency over conventional LED roading lights when operating in colder climates.