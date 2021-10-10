Terex Washing Systems Launch M1700X

Terex Washing Systems has launched its latest innovation – the enhanced M1700X Mobile Washing Screen.

The M1700X is a redesign of the M1700 and improves the M Range of mobile washing screens manufactured by Terex Washing Systems that can produce up to five products (three aggregates and two sands) in applications including; aggregates, recycling, industrial sands and mining.

Barry McMenamin, Business Line Director of Terex Washing Systems said, “The addition of the M1700X will enhance an already significant product range offered by Terex Washing Systems, meeting both market and customers’ needs for mobile washing.

“Our team of engineers have worked closely with our customers to develop improvements to an already high performing machine, such as the new tracked rinser that features a redesigned high fluidisation wash box, increased standard features and improved washing efficiency.”

Highlights

The improved M1700X features a new integrated high fluidisation wash box to maximise deck efficiency, increase media wear life and have an adjustable spray system. It also boasts increased standard features, including a standard hydraulic raise and lower for quicker service access, standard hydraulic tensioning, and one-piece catchbox for easy machine reconfiguration.

Setting new standards in screen box technology, the M1700X has heavy duty bearing arrangement for long service life, higher levels of screening efficiency and throughput, increased serviceability and maintenance access as well as increased screen angle adjustment that is highly adaptable for feed material variation.

The model has also been redesigned with a focus on wet processing efficiency, with 16% increase in spray capacity across all decks, industry leading levels of catchbox sealing, innovative configurable catchbox outlets and configurable blending to maintain material specification.

Additionally, the M1700X is easily transported, has a quick set up time (typically 15 minutes), and has optional hybrid power available around the world.