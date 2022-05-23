Return of the Genie Z-45/25J RT Articulated Boom Lift

For more than 30 years, industry-leading durability and reliability has made the Genie Z-45/25J RT a jobsite workhorse in the popular 16 m (51 ft) articulating boom class.

In 2019, it was phased out in Europe and North America in conjunction with the launch of the Z-45 XC. Now, Genie is excited to announce that in response to continued strong demand, it is bringing back the much-loved boom for customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India — with a new 24 hp (18.5 kW) engine configuration, updated design language, and enhancements that improve maintenance and lower the total cost of ownership.

“The newZ-45/25J RT has all of the same features our customers have known and loved for more than 30 years, including a durable design and 99.99% reliability rate, based on three decades of data,” says Genie Product Manager Corrado Gentile. “At the same time, we’ve introduced some enhancements and upgrades, including a new 24 hp engine that is clean and powerful, and offers best-in-class maintenance while lowering the machine’s carbon footprint.”

The new Z-45/25J RT, which will be on display at several European trade shows this summer, features a DPF-free 24 hp Kubota engine that is Stage V/IIIA compliant, eliminating the need for after-treatment, making the boom easier to maintain, and lowering engine maintenance costs by as much as 57% compared with larger engines found incomparably sized booms. At the same time, nothing is compromised on performance. The 24 hp engine on the new Z-45/25J RT delivers all the power needed to tackle rough terrain with 45% gradeability, 4WD, traction control, and active oscillating axle. Contributing to ease of service, 90% of the hydraulic hoses are easy to access.

The new Z-45/25J RT delivers the benefits of Genie Lift Connect telematics technology, which provides equipment owners actionable data to maximize productivity and minimize downtime. It has a maximum working height of 15.86 m (51 ft 6 in) and up-and-over clearance of 7.14 m (23 ft 7 in).

Zero tailswing, a 1.52 m (5 ft) jib with 135-degree vertical rotation, plus dual-parallelogram boom design for vertical wall tracking all contribute to flexible positioning in tight spaces. The platform supports 227 kg (500 lb) through the full working range.

Two additional standard features—Lift Guard Contact Alarm and Lift Tools Work Tray—contribute to safe and productive work practices.

“Articulated booms from Genie have been recognized by independent sources for having low cost of ownership while retaining high value. The Z-45/25J RT is a testament to that truth,” Gentile said.

The new 24 hp Z-45/25J RT further complements the Genie boom product lineup, which includes the J series telescopic booms, XtraCapacity (XC) and Fuel Electric (FE) hybrid boom lifts, giving rental companies more options to increase fleet utilization and increase rROIC by matching the right lift with the job.