Re-Gen Academy welcomes their 2020 graduates

Re-Gen Waste has welcomed a new cohort of graduates, trainees and apprentices to its Re-Gen Academy, this Autumn.

The Re-Gen Academy training programme was launched earlier this year, to support new and current employees and trainees in their roles, to equip them with leadership skills and provide opportunities for learning and professional development.

This year’s cohort consists of 12 interns, graduates and apprentices working across various departments including: Engineering, IT, Finance, Health & Safety, Sales and Garage.

As well as delivering invaluable experience and career progression, the Re-Gen Academy provides a platform to recruit and develop the future leaders of the Waste Recycling Industry.

Garreth McConville, HR Manager at Re-Gen Waste said he was, “very excited to have such enthusiastic and competent new starters working alongside them in the company.”

He added: “Investing in the talent of the future is critical for the growth of our business. Our Re-Gen Academy has been designed to support the needs of these motivated individuals and give them the skills and training to help them excel in their career pathways.

“Re-Gen Waste is very focused on the training and development of our employees. At the moment we are supporting 12 new graduates, interns and apprentices in their studies, while giving them the opportunity to work in our innovative and fast-moving sector. It’s a fantastic opportunity for them and we are very proud that we are able to support them.”

2020 has been another year of growth for Re-Gen Waste and plans are in place to boost participation in the Re-Gen Academy, with an even larger cohort of trainees, next year.

There are also a number of roles currently being recruited for within the company. To learn more about the opportunities available go to Re-Gen Waste.