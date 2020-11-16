Speedy launches new national powered access business with fleet investment

Construction, infrastructure and industrial equipment hire and services provider Speedy has launched a new national powered access business supported by a multi-million-pound fleet investment and a number of senior appointments.

Speedy has merged its existing powered access businesses Prolift, Platform Sales & Hire and Lifterz – firms acquired by Speedy since 2017 – to create a single entity, Speedy Powered Access, which will provide customers with a comprehensive range of over 8,500 machines from 11 dedicated powered access Specialist Service Centres across the UK.

Speedy says the restructure is central to its aim of providing an industry leading simple, standardised service for its powered access customers.

In addition to core equipment hire, the new business will also provide training, fleet sales, and maintenance packages to give customers a full end-to-end powered access service.

The move follows a multi-million pound investment in additional fleet, including 100 new Hauloutte Star 10 mast booms, creating one of the largest mast boom fleets in the UK – with further significant investment across the entire fleet range planned over the coming months.

Speedy Powered Access has also strengthened its senior team by hiring Marc Johnson as head of engineering, having previously held senior technical and engineering positions at Riwal and Nationwide Platforms; and David Burns as regional manager for the South East, who previously held senior operational positions at AFI.

Andy Briggs, managing director of Speedy Powered Access, said: “We’ve made a number of strategic investments in powered access recently and grown our offering into a major specialism that complements Speedy’s wider equipment and services business.

“The launch of the new national brand combines the wealth of expertise with our vast fleet to deliver an industry leading simple, standardised, end-to-end service for our customers across the UK.

“With hire, sales, asset servicing and training provision, we now provide a one-stop-shop with the expertise of a trusted specialist powered access supplier, coupled with the service level and availability of a large national networked business.”