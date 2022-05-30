Recycle NI and the Chartered Institution of Waste Management Northern Ireland say the inaugural Northern Ireland Waste & Resource Management Conference 2022 which will take place on June 23rd in the ICC in Belfast.

The best domestic speakers and international waste and resource management experts are flying into Belfast for this year’s event.

The conference runs from 9:00am – 4:00pm. The theme for this year’s conference is how the circular economy can impact our green growth and net zero ambitions.

Over 200 delegates are expected from both the public and private sectors to attend this year’s live event making it by far the largest waste and resource management conference ever to take place in Northern Ireland.

Confirmed national and international Keynote Speakers include;

Donald Chapman, Environmental Analyst, Zero Waste Scotland

Kevin Hegarty, Director of Green Growth & Climate Change, Dept of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs

Keith Forster, Director, Dept for the Economy, Northern Ireland

Claire Shrewsbury – Director Insights & Innovation, WRAP UK

Dr Adam Read, President of the CIWM UK

Brett Ross, CEO, RiverRidge

Dr. Bärbel Birnstengel, Principle, Prognos AG, Germany

Jamie Warmington , Leads the development of digital tools, Waste Sector, Anthesis

Conor Walsh, Secretary, Recycle NI

Paul Vanston, Chief Executive, Industry Council for Packaging and the Environment (INCPEN)

Sponsors

Proud sponsors of this year’s prestigious event are RiverRidge, DAERA and Bailey Waste Recycling as well as many exhibitors such as Re-Gen, Bryson Recycling, McQuillen Environmental, ENVA, RPS, Ulster Shredders, Recycle Eye, Crypto Cycle, Van Walt Ireland, Turmec, metorSTOR and Romaquip to mention just a few.

At this year’s conference discussion will take place around such contentious and burning issues as:

Benchmarking Waste Management in Northern Ireland – How does it compare internationally?

Carbon metric and beyond: Scotland’s journey with waste metrics

Green Growth Strategy for Northern Ireland

Circular Economy Strategy (Strategic Framework) – Circular Economy will be a big enabler of Green Growth

Net Zero: why resource efficiency holds the answers

The Transition to Net Zero and the need for new skills

Circular Economy – Will ambition be matched by Action?

The Carbon Study FEAD / CEWEP / DWMA

Where are we going with the packaging reforms? And are we going there together?

Digital waste tracking; transforming our sector

Electric Vehicles

Tickets

Conference tickets are on sale for £199 from www.wasteconference.org or call Conference Director, Adrian Hopkins for Discounted Group Bookings or Exhibition Opportunities on 087 6811830, 00 353 1 2811 111 or [email protected]