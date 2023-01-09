Niall Evans Appointed to Sales Director of Gyproc & Isover Ireland

Saint-Gobain have appointed Niall Evans to the role of Sales Director for the Gyproc & Isover businesses in Ireland.

Before this appointment, Niall held the role of National Sales Manager at Gyproc & Isover for 7 years where he developed a great understanding of the Irish markets and customers.

Niall has held various commercial roles during his twenty-three years with Saint-Gobain and his insight and knowledge will help to drive business growth through new and existing customer relationships. Niall takes over this role from Declan Smyth who retired at the end of 2022.

Commenting on his appointment Niall said, “It is an honour for me to take on the role of Sales Director and I look forward to working closely with all our customers throughout Ireland. Together with our excellent commercial team, I will continue to collaborate with all of our stakeholders into the future to enhance our successful working relationships.”

Padraig Barry, Managing Director of Gyproc and Isover in Ireland also commented, “For us it is a great privilege to be able to promote some of the most talented people in the industry. Sales Director is a well-deserved position for Niall. I have no doubts he will thrive and will continue to develop the business while also supporting existing customers.

“We are very grateful to Declan for the hard work and unwavering commitment to the organisation, and the loyal support from all our customers during his tenure. Since taking on the position of National Sales Manager seven years ago, Niall has developed an intimate understanding of our markets and customers throughout the island.”

Niall is a Derry native and a graduate of the University of Ulster Jordanstown where he obtained his MBA.