Doosan Will Introduce New Products at CONEXPO

Doosan will introduce the company’s new global brand and logo, as well as several new products at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 from 14-18 March 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

The company’s new name and logo will integrate new brand values and its commitment to creating the smart construction solutions of tomorrow. Visitors to the exhibit at CONEXPO will be able to see the new brand in action, hear the story of why the new name was chosen and see what’s next for the company.

“Fans of our current offerings will be delighted that the equipment will remain unchanged and continue to deliver the powerful, reliable solutions admired worldwide,” says Alice Banach, Senior Marketing Manager, Doosan Infracore North America.

Exhibit Highlights

The Doosan exhibit in the outdoor Festival Grounds area will showcase a sampling of the company’s full line of construction equipment, the exclusive Transparent Bucket for Doosan wheel loaders, a battery-powered engine and several new machines, including the company’s dozer line. Attendees are encouraged to stop by the exhibit to see how Doosan continues to evolve as a single source provider of the latest construction equipment.

Cutting-edge technologies such as Concept-X demonstrations, safety features and electrification will be featured. The Doosan exhibit will showcase autonomous equipment, the new Smart X-Care™ fleet management service and the topography-scanning drone Concept-X XiteCloud.

The Concept-X autonomous worksite will feature three live demonstrations each day, along with other new products. First exhibited in 2019 with an autonomous Doosan® wheel loader and excavator, Concept-X is a smart control solution to tomorrow’s worksites. It can survey worksite topography via 3D drone scanning, establish operational plans based on that data, and operate heavy construction equipment such as excavators, wheel loaders and articulated dump trucks without human intervention.

Concept-X technology paves the way to the worksite of the future with equipment-driven construction sites, freeing human personnel to tackle complex data analytics and management tasks. Continuous Concept-X demo pit footage will be played simultaneously on a large screen and a three-screen brand tower in the Doosan exhibit.