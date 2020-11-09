New Year Arrival for All-Electric Merlo E-Worker Telehandler

The highly-visible green liveried Merlo telehandler range is set to take on a second ‘green’ dimension with the arrival into Ireland early next year of an all-new, all-electric battery powered Merlo e-Worker model.

Manufactured in two model variants – a 2-wheel drive 25.5-60 version and a 4-wheel drive 25.5-90 version – the new e-Worker has a 2500kg capacity, 4.8 metres height and 44/60 kW/HP power output which, at an average 6 kW/h consumption, translates into a working span of 8 hours.

Suitable for on-road and off-road applications, the e-Worker has a distinct edge when working in enclosed environments such as warehouses, grain stores, industrial and underground environment where low noise and zero emissions are a requirement.

Distributed here by McHale Plant Sales, it boasts a number of features, safety and comfort being high amongst them – for example, it meets all active regulations for frontal tipping prevention and offers maximum driver comfort and visibility thanks to its easy-entry 785 mm wide cab.

Its compact dimensions add to its manoeuvrability and handling in tight spaces while its versatility is seen in the wide selection of attachments it is designed to handle. Another key attribute is its efficiency – its battery powers the hydraulic pump for arm movements while motors power its traction and movement.

With order books already open ahead of its early-2021 arrival, McHale Plant Sales general manager Denis McGrath says: “on smooth roads and surfaces or out in rough terrain, the e-Worker range in two or four-wheel drive format is wholly configured to meet the needs of owners in an increasingly climate-aware Irish marketplace”.

Continuing to gain in popularity, as evident by a record 7% increase in turnover at the company last year, Merlo enjoys an over 40% share of the Italian market and league topping performances in a number of international markets. In Ireland its popularity within the construction sector is increasing as interest in their highly versatile Panoramic and Roto ranges continues to grow.

Another feature of the e-Worker range success is reflected in its growing tally of international awards the latest being an EIMA International 20/21 Mentions award secured on top of recent gold medals for Innovation presented in Verona and a Grand Prix Matériel award presented to them in Paris.