INMALO and Steelwrist sign strategic co-operation agreement

INMALO, a leading supplier of hydraulic excavator attachments in the UK, has signed a co-operation agreement with Steelwrist for the supply of fully automatic couplers and attachment interfaces.

The demand for fully automatic coupler systems has for some time experienced significant growth especially within the UK demolition industry. INMALO, with many years’ experience supplying hydraulic demolition equipment will now be offering the range of quick couplers and attachment adaptors from the Steelwrist SQ product line. Steelwrist SQ-system is suitable for all types of excavators.

“We are very pleased to announce this agreement with Steelwrist to become a UK dealer for the SQ system. We are a leading supplier of demolition Attachments and Dust Suppression Systems so the synergy between the current equipment and the Steelwrist coupler is clear. Inmalo have chosen Steelwrist due to their leading product innovation, safety features and compatibility across the broadest range of attachments and carriers,” says Charles Polak, Director of INMALO.

Steelwrist quick couplers are well-known for safety features such as Front Pin Lock™ and their robust steel cast design. SQ-systems are appreciated by the customers mainly for the increased safety and ability to change hydraulic powered work tools in seconds without leaving the cab.

“INMALO´s focus on high-quality demolition attachments, fast support and service to the customers is a good platform for success. We see rapid growth for our fully automatic coupler systems on all our markets and have for some time been working within ECY Haulmark. With yet another strong player like INMALO now joining the SQ fully automatic coupler train, we can give the UK demolition sector increased access to efficient solutions and a great support from a well-known and respected company in the market”, says Stefan Stockhaus, CEO of Steelwrist

The agreement includes the possibility for INMALO to offer SQ-fully automatic interface for demolition tools and Steelwrist SQ quick couplers for the excavators. Steelwrist SQ system follow the global S-type industrial standard with the addition of fully automatic hydraulic couplers.

“Following visits to the factory, we know we have both a premium product which ticks many boxes around safety, reliability and value for money, plus a reliable and proven supplier in Steelwrist,” says Charles Polak.