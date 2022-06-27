New ‘boxing ring’ weighs-in to lighten load for construction machinery industry 

Construction equipment protection specialist Digger Guard has developed a unique lightweight polymer handrail system that solves problems and costs inherently associated with steel alternatives.

The new polymer ‘boxing ring’ system is up to 75% lighter with equivalent strength to steel counterparts and doesn’t corrode or need painted. The weight, durability and extended life in service enhances machine utility and maximises return-on-investment.

From as safety perspective, Digger Guard’s patent pending system doesn’t interfere with 3D guidance systems, while the innovative design dampens vibration fatigue to limit failure points, helping operators to manage risk as well as reduce repair and insurance bills.

“Our design team collaborated with Hitachi Construction Machinery, its customers and end-users to understand what could be done better, and how to add value,” said Andy Leaver, Head of Product Development for Digger Guard.

“The outcome is an advanced product that’s cognisant of the needs of manufacturers, distributors and operators. We’re helping to meet everyone’s goals across downtime, running costs, safety, and sustainability – there’s no room for complacency in the yellow goods industry and we’re here to deliver both confidence and competitive advantage.”

Digger Guard’s handrails follow in the footsteps of the company’s success with its patented vandal guards – an intuitive, secure and durable cab protection system utilising a watertight and noise-reducing roof storage box. Both Digger Guard’s products were tested in extensive trials with customer Hitachi Construction Machinery (HCM).

“Following successful tests and field trials, we’ve rolled out Digger Guard’s vandal guard and new handrail systems across a series of excavator models in our fleet,” a spokesperson for Hitachi Construction Machinery commented.

“We’re continuously looking for ways to enhance our offer to our customers and operators and working with Digger Guard on these ancillary products has helped us to achieve that. Their new polymer handrail system is an exciting step forward. Feedback has been very positive and we wish them every success with their launch.”

Separate independent testing by Lloyds British Testing Ltd has certified Digger Guard’s handrails as exceeding construction machinery industry standards in a series of pull strength tests.