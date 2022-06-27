First Movable Pumping Stations for NI Water

NI Water has installed two innovative new modular Pumping Stations at Moys Water Pumping Station (Limavady) and Ballinrees (Coleraine), as part of its Northern Resilience Project.

This new technology is a first for NI Water and these new stations can be moved around if required, allowing the company to respond to major incidents.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said: “This major investment, which is part of the £7.2 million Northern Resilience Project, is good news for people in the North West. It will strengthen and secure the future robustness and resilience of their water supply, which will be particularly important during dry weather conditions, winter months and other unplanned events.

“I commend NI Water for using new and innovative technology which will mean that in emergency situations, these new pumping stations can ensure that water can be distributed to various parts of the North West to keep the taps running.”

The two new modular pumping stations have been designed and built by DPS/EPS and installed by BSG, as part of the overall project.

Martin Gillen, NI Water Head of Water Capital Delivery added: “NI Water was looking for an innovative and flexible solution to meet fluctuating water supply needs. These mobile unitsare equipped with a multifunction operational capability, which means that they can be moved to other suitable locations within NI Water’s Northern resource area if needed.

“This is a major benefit to NI Water as it means we can react quickly to provide supply to customers during major incidents such as drought/dry weather conditions across the North and North West of the province.

“This is a new innovation for the company and it is encouraging to know that we have the local expertise to design these innovative solutions to meet complex water supply needs.”

The Northern Resilience Scheme is scheduled for completion this Autumn.