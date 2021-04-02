Michelin Offering Plant, Construction and Industrial Tyre Training Courses

Tyre manufacturer Michelin is offering expert tyre fitting and maintenance training for operators of plant, construction, industrial and heavy-duty machinery via two new one-day courses, available to customers in Ireland and the UK.

Delivered at the customer’s site by experts from the Michelin Training & Information Centre (MTIC), the Safe Earthmover Tyre Fitting and Safe Crane Tyre Fitting programmes are appropriate for in-house technicians, or tyre dealers, working in a variety of sectors, including surface mining, underground mining, quarries, construction and materials handling.

Both programmes include advice on tyre selection, tyre classifications, wheel rims, factors influencing tyre life, how to immobilise the machines, health & safety procedures – including the correct personal protective equipment (PPE) – and tyre mounting & demounting.

At the end of the course, which includes a theory examination and practical assessment, all successful technicians will receive a City & Guilds and Licensed Commercial Tyre Technician (LCTT) qualification.

The training – carried out under strict Covid-19 safety protocols – has already been delivered to several major customers, including workshop technicians at Oban Earthworks, who operate at Glensanda in Scotland, one of Europe’s largest quarries.

For more information, visit: https://training.michelin.co.uk/