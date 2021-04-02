£1.8m Investment in Ballyvoy Wastewater Treatment Plant Complete

NI Water has completed a major £1.8m project to upgrade Ballyvoy Wastewater Treatment Works (WwTW) in the county Antrim village. The investment involved the design, construction, testing and commissioning of an upgraded plant within the boundaries of the existing Ballyvoy WwTW site.

The upgrade work included the construction of a new final effluent outfall pipe to a new discharge location approximately 350m from the site.

The upgraded WwTW includes preliminary treatment comprising of inlet flow balancing and screening; refurbishment works to the Primary Settlement Tank (PST), conversion and refurbishment of the Final Settlement Tank, biological treatment process comprising of a modular Rotating Biological Contactor (RBC), new Final Settlement Tank (FST), process flow, level and quality monitoring, ancillary processes to support the main process units and intelligent Motor Control Centre (MCC) with telemetry.

The upgraded wastewater treatment works will improve wastewater services for customers in the area and enhance river water quality in this scenic village on the doorstep of the Glens of Antrim. The upgrade will help NI Water meet EU water quality and Northern Ireland Environment Agency standards, and will accommodate current and future population growth in the area.

The contractor for this major investment was Dunmurry-based Farrans Construction working in partnership with TES and Belfast-based RPS.

John Murphy, Contracts Manager with Farrans Construction commented: “Farrans TES are very pleased to be involved in this project from the early planning stages to final completion.

“The project was delivered ahead of time and on budget, this was mainly down to the great collaboration between ourselves, our client NI Water and their representatives RPS, local supply chain and surrounding landowners. The final impact is enhanced water quality which will benefit all in the local community.”