Metso Outotec develops its field service capabilities with digital tools

Metso Outotec has launched a new digital platform and a set of tools to support, streamline and develop its field services.

The global implementation of the new Field Service Management Solution (FSM) started in 2021; currently, approximately 1,000 field service professionals are using the system in their daily work. The comprehensive platform is helping Metso Outotec to deliver a consistent high-quality service to customers, while improving efficiency in their internal operations.

“Our customers are already expressing strong confidence in our service experts’ knowledge and technology competences. When a customer has a request for field service support, they can trust they will get the best service solution executed on time, safely and with high quality. To achieve our ambition of being the preferred services provider in our industry, we are continuously developing our field service capabilities. The Field Service digital platform is already widely implemented, and we have received very positive feedback from our customers and technicians,” says Martin Karlsson, Senior Vice President, Professional Services, Metso Outotec.

Metso Outotec’s Field Service offering meets customers’ maintenance, repair and refurbishment needs and supports customers in maximizing the performance of their equipment throughout its lifecycle. Metso Outotec has an extensive footprint of more than 3,000 field service professionals and 140 service locations close to customer operations.

Uniform customer experience

The new platform unifies and simplifies the way field service operations are planned, dispatched and executed. Operating on one platform helps to deliver a consistent high-quality service to customers both onsite and online, while improving efficiency and transparency in internal operations.

For customers, it offers a more uniform experience through the digital connection. Information about ongoing actions during a site visit is shared reliably and in real time. The customer can review and confirm the completed work order on their mobile device. The technician can create a preliminary site visit report for the customer immediately onsite and a full technical report later.

In addition, the digital inspection application captures inspection information electronically and supports service technicians in performing equipment inspections for fast onsite reporting of possible critical issues.

Furthermore, the platform allows excellent remote connectivity between service technicians and customers. In addition to remote assistance and video, the use of advanced technologies, such as augmented reality (AR), is now enabled. This supports Metso Outotec’s sustainability targets by reducing unnecessary travel and increases the company’s ability to solve problems from their first service intervention.