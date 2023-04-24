Mecalac to relocate UK production headquarters

Mecalac Construction Equipment UK has announced the relocation of its national production headquarters to a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Coventry. Situated just a few miles from the company’s existing site in Prologis Park, the new development will house Mecalac’s site dumper and compaction roller operations.

Fitted with the latest production line technologies, the new site will also be responsible for manufacturing the company’s brand new REVOTRUCK product, which was recently unveiled at the BAUMA exhibition in Germany. Team members will be transferred to the new site, with the move set to be complete by the end of April 2023.

The 81,000 sq ft facility will be the most environmentally-advanced development in the Mecalac group, featuring air source heat pumps, internal and external LED lighting, a rooftop solar array, rainwater harvesting technology and an increased number of EV chargers installed in the car park.

This, alongside the company’s investment in a state-of-the-art range of plug-in electric products, demonstrates its commitment to pursuing net-zero.

Customers will experience minimal disruption, with the move already taken into account when planning 2023 volumes. Production availability for REVOTRUCK is set to be announced over the coming months.

Heath Davies, General Manager at Mecalac Construction Equipment UK, commented: “As a global leader in the design and manufacture of compact machinery, we’re committed to investing in our future. In the past few months alone, we’ve revealed an increase to our UK production capability with REVOTRUCK – a pioneering addition to our range – and ED6 – our 6 tonne electric dumper, demonstrating our commitment to embracing alternative fuels and decarbonising the sector.

“However, to maintain this progress, it’s important that we have the right facilities and processes in place. Whilst our new UK headquarters is just a move a few miles away, the new facility is modern, sustainable, purposely designed for the change in our product mix and therefore perfectly suited to our future manufacturing operations.

“While we’ve been located in Prologis Park for many years, the site no longer fits our requirements. Embracing a new chapter in our journey will enable us to support the introduction of new model additions, while maintaining Groupe Mecalac’s commitment to UK manufacturing.”

For more information about Mecalac, or to find out about the company’s latest range of class-leading compact construction equipment, visit www.mecalac.com/en