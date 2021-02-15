Kubota Construction Appoints New Dealer Manager for Ireland and Scotland

Kubota Construction has appointed Kevin Pryce as its new dealer manager for Ireland and Scotland. Kevin, who joined the business in 2016, takes over the role previously done by Sam Thompson for Kubota Construction in Ireland, and Colin Frost in Scotland.

Sam Thompson has taken up his new position as Kubota’s dealer manager in Ireland for the company’s recently formed Tractor Business Unit (TBU) which brings together Kubota’s Agricultural and Groundcare divisions into one entity, aligning the company’s UK and Ireland operations with the Japanese manufacturer’s global and European commercial structure.

Colin continues his role as dealer manager in the construction division, now with responsibility for the Midlands and North of England.

With over 30 years experience in the machinery market, Kevin brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this role, having previously been Kubota’s agricultural dealer manager in Ireland and Scotland for the last five years.

Commenting on his appointment, Kevin said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity for me to continue to build on the great work that Sam has done and the relationships he has developed over the years.

“Kubota and our dealer customers have earned an enviable reputation in the market for providing machines renowned for their reliability and performance, coupled with first aftersales service and support. My aim is to help maintain and build on our number one position in the compact construction equipment sector, working in partnership with our dealer customers to achieve this.

“I am looking forward to working with our dealers in Ireland and Scotland to deliver growth for Kubota and our partners, whilst also looking at ways we can continue to evolve as a business and improve the customer experience.”