McHale Plant Sales Boosts Model Offering

Encouraged by predictions that construction activity here could grow by an estimated 15 percent in the current year, Komatsu distributor McHale Plant Sales has significantly boosted its model offering with the introduction here of a number of recently launched newcomers.

Amongst its new arrivals is a Komatsu D71-24 Dozer – an addition to their dozer range whose key features are its improved visibility, low ground pressure, and intelligent machine capability.

Also new is the 122HP Komatsu PW158-11 wheeled excavator with its 0.94m3 bucket capacity, 5.99m digging depth and 15 – 18.2t operating weight. Another new arrival, first of which will soon go into operation with Kilsaran Concrete at their Tipperary plant, is the 273HP WA470-8 wheel loader and a PC700LC-11 crawler excavator which they have assigned to their Gallstown, Dunleer facility.

Other newcomers are the PC290LCi-11 intelligent machine control excavator and its PC360LCi-11 stablemate, and the much heralded WA475 wheel loader first seen when it was the focus of an impressive trade launch at Le Mans some time ago.

Away from construction plant, other newcomers in the McHale Plant Sales portfolio are a Terex Ecotec model TFS 390 single shaft shredder, soon to go one demonstration, and a TTS 518 Trommel Screen from the same manufacturer. Adding to their growing appeal amongst farmers and agricultural contractors is a new soon-to-arrive Merlo TF65.9 Turbofarmer about which more will be said when it hits our shores in June.

Commenting McHale Plant Sales director, John O’Brien said: “notwithstanding current difficulties, we are delighted that the clock has kept ticking on the new model development front. Our extended portfolio puts us in a strong position to meet customer needs when normality returns”.