Komatsu to Promote Safety, Electrification and Connectivity at Intermat 2024

Komatsu will be at Intermat 2024 scheduled to take place in Paris from April 24 to 27 and say that after six long years, and the cancellation of the 2021 edition due to the pandemic, they are happy for the opportunity to reconnect with customers from all over the world.

Says Naser Memic Rendon, Deputy General Manager Marketing & Communication at Komatsu: “This fair in Paris promises to be an extraordinary event, providing Komatsu with a platform to showcase our latest equipment and customer solutions designed for a future-oriented, decarbonized workplace. It also reaffirms Komatsu Europe’s unwavering commitment to the French, European, and African markets.”

Komatsu’s indoor stand will showcase nearly 30 machines and will highlight cutting-edge technologies and top services with a focus on digitalization and electrification. A special place will be made for the recently launched PW168-11 and PW198-11 wheeled excavators and a Virtual Stand will offer a glimpse into the near future, providing a sneak peek at upcoming innovations.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore Komatsu excavators equipped with the Smart Construction 3D Machine Guidance kit, a simple technological enhancement allowing for productivity gain across an extensive variety of crawlers and wheeled excavators.

A dedicated team of Komatsu product managers will be on hand to provide comprehensive information and personalized assistance about the company’s high-tech product support and services.

In response to the global imperative to mitigate climate change, Komatsu is actively collaborating with customers to establish safe, highly productive, smart, and clean workplaces for the future. The development and the launch of Komatsu electric equipment is a main part of our drive to achieve carbon neutrality.

Komatsu’s journey toward electrification in construction machinery began in 2008 with the introduction of the world’s first hybrid construction machine—a hybrid hydraulic excavator. Since then, Komatsu continues to expand its lineup of hybrid and electric equipment, ranging from small to larger hydraulic excavators.

At Intermat 2024, Komatsu will unveil brand- new electric excavators, including the 210LCE-11 in the 20-tonne range, the PC138E-11 with its reduced rear end radius, and the groundbreaking PC33E-6 in a world premiere cabin version—all equipped with lithium-ion batteries.

A decarbonized society requires advancements in both construction machinery and site operations. Komatsu will present solutions at the Digitalization Corner that can optimize worksite efficiency, and the placement of machines and human resources. Along with Finance, Aftersales and Genuine Parts, the corner will showcase Komatsu Telematics solutions, emphasizing their role in simplifying decision-making for effective equipment deployment, improved fuel efficiency, enhanced productivity, and streamlined periodic maintenance planning. Smart Construction will introduce unique working methods and solutions, also featuring the innovative 3D Machine Guidance system.

Outdoors, adjacent to the main stand, larger machines including the latest PC950-11 excavator, the HD605-10 rigid dump truck, and the PC390HRD-11 High Reach Demolition machine with the K100 quick boom change system, will be on static display.

Naser Memic Rendon concludes, “The path ahead for Komatsu construction machinery is both clear and challenging. Our goal is a healthy future for people, society, and the planet. Our brand promise today is ‘creating value together’, and we are dedicated to making Intermat 2024 another significant step toward fulfilling our promise.”