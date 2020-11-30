J MAC Looking For Dealers Throughout the UK and Ireland

J MAC Ltd, based in Earlswood, Solihull, has been actively establishing a portfolio of construction and agricultural plant, all of which is being made under license by world-leading manufacturers to a detailed specification. They are now looking for dealers throughout the UK and Ireland to reinforce their brand

The range offered by J MAC includes micro and mini excavators, towable telescopic handlers, telescopic wheeled loaders and a backhoe loader.

The J MAC micro and mini excavator range at present starts with the JME06, which has an operating weight of 600kg moving up to the JME08 (800kg), JME11B (1120kg) and JME15B (1500kg). The Yanmar engine fitted to the relevant models is Stage 5 Compliant.

All models come with a quick hitch and 3 buckets as standard and the larger models feature proportional joystick controls. In addition,J MAC will also soon be adding a 3.5 tonne battery electric powered excavator to its ever-evolving line -up. More details about this machine to follow over the coming months.

Also, within the portfolio is the JMT1500, a Compact Telehandler powered by a Perkins Tier 4 Interim engine with 1400kg lift capacity. It comes with a very comprehensive standard specification: 4 wheel hydrostatic drive, hydraulically adjusted forks, hydraulic attachments quick hitch, complete with .5 cubic metre loading bucket as well as a reversing camera, overload indicator, orange beacon, trailer hitch and socket. It also includes a toolbox, complete with tools. The JMT1500 has a lifting height of 4010mm.

In addition, the standard specification includes power steering, joystick servo controls, LED work lights and electric handbrake.

Another useful feature, especially for busy building contractors operating on several sites, is that the JMT 1500 only weighs 2800kg, making it suitable for towing on a trailer by a suitable pick-up for 4×4 vehicle.

The JMT 1500 is ideal for today’s very compact building projects and anywhere where operating space is at a premium, but it doesn’t compromise on performance. It has more than the capacity to easily handle the most common pallet loads of One Tonne.