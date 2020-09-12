Hillhead 2021 Gets the Green Light

The organisers of Hillhead have welcomed theannouncement that trade shows have been given the green light to resume in the UK from 1 October 2020.

As a member of the Association of Event Organisers, the Hillhead 2021 team has already begun planning the event to fulfil the ‘All Secure Standard’.

This is a programme of enhanced measures, approved by government, that set out industry best practice and guidance for working safely during coronavirus (COVID-19). Set around the cornerstones of Social Distancing, Cleaning & Hygiene, Protect & Detect and Communication, an overview is available here.

Show director Richard Bradbury explains: ‘Whilst it is likely that some of these measures will be relaxed by June 2021, Hillhead has taken the decision to plan for them at the earliest opportunity, ensuring visitors and exhibitors will be supported in the most effective manner. A comprehensive framework for a safe show is already being put in place, which we look forward to sharing with you in the New Year.’

Meanwhile, Hillhead 2021 welcomes a host of new exhibitors that have signed up during the lockdown, including LiuGong Direct UK, Barford, Fox Brothers, John King Chains, Kelly Tanks and DXB Pump & Power.

The event will take place from 22–24 June at Hillhead Quarry, near Buxton. Exhibitor enquiries should be directed to Charlotte Stacey: Email: charlotte.stacey@qmj.co.uk; or tel: +44 (0)115 945 4376.