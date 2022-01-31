Hill Engineering partners with Cohidrex in Spain and Portugal

Northern Ireland-based specialist excavator attachments manufacturer Hill Engineering has appointed Cohidrex as exclusive dealer for the full range of Hill products to be sold in Spain and Portugal.

Cohidrex’s owner Alfonso Dominguez Fernandez (pictured left) has built a very successful business, based in Caceres, supplying wear and spare parts and equipment for heavy construction and mining machinery under the Trasteel brand. Now, it will also hold stocks of Hill’s products and spare parts to support planned growth in the Spanish and Portuguese market.

Cohidrex are especially focussed on giving very high levels of customer service and have a growing and very successful online system to enable their customers to purchase their products. Hill’s portfolio will be added to this.

Hill’s head of global business development John Lines (pictured right) met Alfonso in September and then spent time with the entire Cohidrex team at Smopyc, the international machinery, construction and public works trade show in Zaragoza in November.

“I was impressed with their energy and commitment to the business,” he said. “From the outset, it was clear to me that Alfonso’s business will be an excellent fit for us, as we seek to grow our dealer network. We are already receiving sales enquiries and orders and I am confident the sales partnership between Hill and Cohidrex will be very successful.”

Alfonso said: “Our collaboration with John Lines and his team at Hill Engineering is already bearing fruit. We have the same target, that is to get high achievements in the Spanish and Portuguese market which is extremely competitive.”