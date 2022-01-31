First Look at New Doosan Products at World of Concrete

For the first time at an international trade exhibition, Doosan showed the company’s new DX140LCR-7 Crawler Excavator and DL250-7 Wheel Loader together at World of Concrete, held recently at the Las Vegas Convention Centre in Nevada in the USA.

Part of Doosan’s new generation DX-7 family of medium-sized Stage V compliant crawler excavators, the 15.6 tonne DX140LCR-7 is a reduced tail swing model, allowing operators greater flexibility where space is a premium without sacrificing performance. The DX140LCR-7 also offers a new counterweight design that provides enhanced service accessibility.

The DX140LCR-7 excavator utilises a new smart hydraulic system that offers an improvement of around 30% in attachment work, compared to the previous generation model. There is a new Tiltrotator Mode on the control panel in the new excavator, which can be selected to ensure an optimized hydraulic flow and helps to maximize the accuracy of tiltrotator work by eliminating back pressure.

Meanwhile, with a standard bucket capacity of 2.5 m3, the new DL250-7 wheel loader is also part of Doosan’s new award-winning ‘DL-7’ wheel loader range.

It introduces a next generation design, incorporating a powerful new Stage V compliant engine and providing higher productivity, increased fuel efficiency and a low cost of ownership, coupled with a superb environment and experience for the operator. Power is provided by the new Doosan DL06V Stage V 6-cylinder engine on the DL250-7 wheel loader, with an output of 128 kW (172 HP).

The LIS (Load Isolation System) on the DL250-7 provides a smoother ride and higher comfort for the operator, as well as higher productivity due to improved stability when the wheel loader is moving. The lift arm is cushioned by a hydro-pneumatic accumulator linked to the lift hydraulic system, acting as a shock absorber.The benefits include reduced cycle times, higher performance and better fuel efficiency while carrying out load and carry applications. Improvements have been made throughout the powertrain, to provide operators with an 11% increase in travel speeds up to a maximum of 40 km/h.

The new cab offers a greatly improved field of vision for the operator, with blind spots around the cab minimized and a 14% larger glass window area compared to the previous DL-5 model.

Inside the cab, the new wheel loader offers significantly enhanced operating comfort, an enhanced steering system and advanced electronic controls. Using the new Doosan Smart Key system on the control panel in the cab, the operator can start the machine using a keyless device, helping to prevent machine theft. The Smart Key system provides remote door control, door lock and unlock, door release, searching and other functions.

The new EMCV (Electric Main Control Valve) joystick fully integrated in the armrest is another standard feature in the cab, providing the operator with smoother and precise controllability of the lift arm and attachments on the wheel loader. Features available via the EMCV system include Automatic Return-to-Dig, Bucket Tilt Kick-out and the Bucket crowd stop position and shock prevention for higher operator comfort.