First Sandvik QI442 HS in China provides multifunctional solution

Guangdong based Long Ying Construction Engineering Ltd has become the first customer in China to purchase Sandvik Mobile Crushers and Screens’ revolutionary QI442 HS.

This advanced HSI (Horizontal Shaft Impact) crusher is able to provide highly accurate material reduction at high rates of throughput. Additionally, through the use of Sandvik’s advanced modular hanging screen, it is also able to produce up to three products where and when required.

Long Ying Construction Engineering Ltd has built up reputation for being a commercially astute operation in the Guangdong region of China in a relatively short period of time. It now services the requirements and needs of the local construction industry, operating in such diverse areas as demolition, construction machinery rental, civil engineering contracting, tunnelling, landscaping and environmental engineering, as well as supplying aggregates arising from its multi-facetted operations.

Despite having expert staff and a wide equipment array, the company’s current crushing and screening equipment was proving to be simply not up to the tasks at hand.

Features

The QI442 HS supplied to Long Ying comes equipped with a range of customer focused features designed to improve the return on investment and experience for the operator.

A pre-screen is fitted to ensure maximum scalping capability and to prevent any undersize material passing through the impactor, maximising throughput and reducing wear costs. This also allows a specific sized product to be produced from the natural fines conveyor. The pre-screen also has a choice of grizzly or punch plate top deck and mesh bottom, providing the flexibility to suit any application whilst an under pan feeder located beneath the impactor protects the main conveyor belt from the material exiting the impact crusher.

The newly developed CI621 Prisec Impactor includes a new patented rotor locking and positioning device for controlled rotor movement during maintenance which enhances safety and meets legislation requirements. With a host of innovations for improved efficiency and greater safety during maintenance, the QI442 HS is able to operate in either primary or secondary crushing modes. Additionally, the two hydraulically assisted curtains can be readily adjusted to produce a wide range of high quality product sizes.

One of the benefits incorporated into the QI442 HS is the optional double-deck modular hanging screen system. This system is interchangeable and offers the flexibility for the crusher to operate in open or closed circuit. The unique design enables set-up in less than 30 minutes and can be fitted without the use of additional lifting equipment.

Performance

Long Ying is now using its state of the art crusher to crush mainly construction and demolition waste with a maximum feed size of 800mm, producing two core products: 0-10mm and 10-40mm, at an average production rate of 200tph. The latter figure, and given the ‘difficult’ nature of the material, exceeded Long Ying’s expectations.

Furthermore, although initial investment costs were higher for the QI442 HS when compared with local or other EU manufacturers, the total production cost proved to be significantly lower, making the return on investment attractive.