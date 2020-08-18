Hydrema completes machine range with new MX17 wheeled excavator

The expectations the Danish Construction equipment manufacturer Hydrema had for the MX series before launching the range at the giant Bauma exhibition in Münich several years ago have now been fully achieved.

The MX14, MX16 and MX18 wheeled Excavators will now be complemented by another model which completes the range. Hydrema is ready to launch the new MX17, which combines the speed of the MX16 with the strength and lifting capacity of the MX18.

“The MX17 has all the qualities of the MX16 and MX18. With its speed and agility, this new machine is designed for use in cities like the MX16 with very high lifting capacity and stability for its class,” says R&D Manager Thorkil K. Iversen at Hydrema.

As such, there has been no shortage in the MX series. The three previous machines have fulfilled the intentions Hydrema set out when creating the MX range, namely, a series of excavators with high lifting capacity, stability and efficiency, which are more compact than similar machines on the market.

“With the same driveline as the MX18, the MX17 has the tractive power of 111 kN and has 20 per cent greater break-out force when compared to the MX16. It perfectly matches the desire to create a powerful machine with high stability, while at the same time being compact and agile,” says Thorkil K. Iversen.

Stability

The slightly higher weight of the MX17 over the MX16 helps to increase the vital stability over the side by as much as 18 per cent at the six meters. Over the dozer blade, the Hydrema MX17 has a lifting capacity of 7200 kg at a range of six meters. That’s an 11 per cent increase over the MX16, and when compared to other compact excavators, the machine achieves close to 30 per cent higher lifting capacity.

Hydrema uses the same cab in all MX models including the two popular rail machines: MX16 and MX 20 Rail. The new 2021-cabin has a brand new door design and an openable front windscreen. It is also possible to remove the lower front window panel to achieve optimal visibility, along with the opportunity to communicate with people in the excavation area.

“We have also introduced a brand new armrest design, where the operator has four individual adjustment options for each armrest. It is of great importance to achieve optimum ergonomics and to ensure that the individual operator can adjust to exactly his preferred working position. This is important because machine operators often spend the entire working day in the driver’s seat. It is also possible to opt for an air-suspended seat with ventilation and automatic weight adjustment,” emphasises R&D Manager Thorkil K. Iversen.

In addition to the essential details to ensure maximum safety and comfort, the operator – and the contractor – can also enjoy new, fresh grey interior colours in the 2021 cabs.