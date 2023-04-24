First Powerscreen Premiertrak 600E in Ireland Goes to Collen Bros

Collen Bros (Quarries) Ltd, a family owned and operated civil engineering company located in County Armagh, Northern Ireland, recently took delivery of a Powerscreen Premiertrak 600E (PT600E) Jaw Crusher, which is the first of its kind to be delivered in the UK and Ireland.

With a rich company history dating back to the 1800s, Collen Bros specialises in the manufacture and laying of asphalt products, the production and supply of a wide range of quarry materials and the supply of high PSV aggregates. The recent investment in the Premiertrak 600E (sold and commissioned by Powerscreen Ireland), is testament to the company’s ongoing evolution and commitment towards sustainability.

The Premiertrak 600E Jaw Crusher is part of the growing Powerscreen Hybrid range and has been designed for large-scale operators who require high production in recycling, quarrying, construction and demolition, and mining applications. With significant operational savings, reduced fuel consumption and ultimately reduced CO2 emissions, this machine is a popular choice for customers who want to maximise efficiency and minimise their carbon footprint.

Andrew Collen, Director at Collen Bros is pleased with how the new crusher is performing, “With the rising energy prices, we decided to look at the potential for a Hybrid machine that could be run via an on-board diesel generator or plugged into the mains power. Powerscreen had the perfect solution with the PT600E, especially in terms of high production and low running costs.”

The new PT600E for Collen Bros includes an extra-large feeder as well as a pre-screen option, which removes a large proportion of fines from the feed material. As a result, the company has been able to increase their production rates as well as further improve product specification.

Collen continues, “In addition to supporting another local business, we thought with Powerscreen Ireland being based close to our operations – they could provide us with seamless access to spare parts and technical assistance if/when required. I have been very impressed with the technical background and applications knowledge from the Powerscreen Ireland team throughout the process. So far, the increased production and greatly lowered running costs have been a game changer in our quarry and we believe Hybrid machines are the way forward.”

In addition to the new Jaw Crusher, Collen Bros has also invested in an electric CT80 Powerscreen Conveyor. One of the key benefits of the CT80 is its ability to integrate with the Premiertak 600E – allowing both machines to run off the same power source.

At the Collen Bros quarry in Tandragee, the PT600E has been paired up with an electric CT80 Powerscreen Conveyor along with a Chieftain 2100XE Incline Screen to showcase the full capability of Powerscreen Hybrid equipment.

Watch the all-electric line up in action at Collen Bros here