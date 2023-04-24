First Sight of Develon in Ireland

Products from DEVELON (formerly known as Doosan Construction Equipment) were exhibited for the first time in Ireland by EMS at the recent CQMS’23 Exhibition at Molloy’s Quarry in Tullamore in County Offaly.

Held in association with the Irish Plant Contractors Association, CQMS is Ireland’s only construction and quarry machinery show, a bi-annual equipment event to showcase the best of construction machinery including access booms and battery powered plant, tipper trucks, tyres, technology, quarry equipment and related services for the Irish industry.

EMS (Embankment Machinery Sales), based in Naas in County Kildare, is responsible for sales and service for the full range of DEVELON crawler and wheeled excavators from 14-100 tonne in Leinster, Munster and Connacht in Ireland. EMS (www.emsmachinery.com) is also the dealer in the same areas for the full range of DEVELON mini- and midi-excavators from 1 to 11 tonne.

At CQMS, several of the products exhibited by EMS were being seen for the first time at a show in Ireland. These included the DEVELON-branded DX27-7 2.8 tonne and DX50Z-7 5.4 tonne mini-excavators, being shown alongside the brand new DX85R-7 8 tonne reduced tail swing (RTS) model. All of these are next generation Stage V mini-excavators designed to offer maximum performance, optimum stability, increased versatility, enhanced operator comfort, controllability, durability, ease of maintenance and serviceability.

The display of compact equipment also included the new DX100W-7 10.7 tonne wheeled excavator. The 10 tonne weight class represented by the DX100W-7 is new to the range and the DX100W-7 offers a high performance solution for customers looking for a wheeled excavator designed primarily for urban and road maintenance applications.

Medium-sized Excavators

The DEVELON range of medium-sized ‘DX-7’ Stage V crawler excavator models from 14 to 25 tonne now comprises the 11 models. At CQMS, EMS showed the DX140LCR-7 15.6 tonne and DX235LCR-7 25.3 tonne reduced tail swing models from this range, giving operators greater flexibility where space is a premium without sacrificing performance.

Meanwhile, like all of the larger excavators from 30 tonne and above, DEVELON’s DX350LC-7 features innovative D-ECOPOWER technology, providing operators with higher productivity and lower fuel consumption per hour, as well as smoother controls.

The D-ECOPOWER technology utilises an electronic pressure-controlled pump within a closed centre hydraulic system to accomplish increases of up to 26% in productivity and up to 12% in fuel consumption improvements, depending on the mode selected. A closed centred main control valve minimises pressure loss, while the electric pressure-controlled pump manages and optimises engine power more effectively.

For more on DEVELON, visit the website: https://eu.develon-ce.com/en/