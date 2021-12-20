First New Bobcat R-Series Telehandlers Arrive in the UK

Launched earlier this year, the first of Bobcat’s new R-Series telehandlers have been delivered in the UK. The three T41.140SLP 14 m Stage V telehandlers form part of an order for five T41.140SLPs purchased by Truelove Property and Construction Ltd, based in Lincoln in England.

With standard tyres fitted, the T41.140SLP offers a maximum lift capacity of 4.1 tonne, a maximum lift height of 13.65 m and a maximum forward reach of 9.8 m.

Barrie Truelove, Owner and Director of Truelove Property and Construction Ltd, comments: “We were not satisfied with the performance of our previous brand of telehandlers. We chose to replace them with the Bobcat telehandlers for a number of reasons including their suitability for our applications, the price, the lead time and the quality and locality of service offered by AMS Bobcat. It has been a very successful transition as all of our operators are very happy with the new Bobcat telehandlers.”

The new telehandlers are in use on current Truelove property developments at Kirton Lindsey and Nettleham in Lincolnshire, where the company is building prestigious, individual two-storey family homes.

One of the T41.140SLP units is also being used on Worlaby Farm near Brigg, where it is being employed to lift and handle steel components being used to build a new 10,000 tonne grain store at the farm.

Typically, the Bobcat T41.140SLP telehandler is used in construction applications, but this model can also find other uses in agriculture as demonstrated at Happy Days Farming, where the telehandlers are used for applications such as loading and stacking hay bales.

Happy Days Farming mainly concentrates on arable farming with over 5000 acres under management, but the company has also moved recently into pig production. Happy Days Farming employs all of theirown labour and runs the farms themselves – the company is continually looking to expand and seek new opportunities in the farming market.

As mentioned above, three of the new T41.140SLP telehandlers are the first of the new R-Series models to be sold in the UK. As well as the T40.140SLP, the new generation R-Series telehandler range provides a choice of 11 more models with Stage V engines. The new R-Series telehandlers cover lifting heights from 6 to 18 m with maximum lifting capacities between 2.6 and 4.1 tonne.

Precise Control

The new R-Series telehandlers offer agility on demand, with a newly configured transmission system providing enhanced smoothness to carry out the trickiest jobs at height with surgical precision. These operations are also facilitated by the combination of the Boom Positioning System, the new updated, ultra-accurate joystick, the inching function and the improved visibility from the cab.

An enhanced inching pedal design is easier to use and reduces fatigue. A higher engine brake provides a shorter stop distance and increases safety on construction sites. Turtle/rabbit speeds are standard on all models and operated from the joystick. There is a new DYNAMIC mode for applications requiring rapid transmission response and the new optional hand throttle with FLEX DRIVE function allows for the control of travel speed independent from engine rpm.