Finning apprenticeship scheme wins national recognition

Finning UK and Ireland has been awarded a national accolade for its outstanding apprenticeship programmes, scooping a place in the government-led Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers.

The UK’s exclusive distributor of Cat® machines and products was ranked 38 in the league table and is one of just a handful of companies from the engineering and construction industries that earned a place on the list.

More than 400 organisations from across the country fought for a place in the league table, including large national employers such as HMRC, The British Army, Sainsbury’s, and M&S. The top 100 companies were announced in a live broadcast by the National Apprenticeship Service in October.

The accolade was given in recognition of the variety of apprenticeships that Finning offers. The company has an established four-year apprenticeship programme which recruits budding engineers for its equipment solutions and energy & transportation divisions. Diversity is one of the core criteria considered for the ranking. The intake this year includes the highest number of female recruits so far, with four of the eleven new apprentices being women.

Finning also partners with training providers across the country to deliver other apprenticeship programmes such as team leading, health and safety, HR, supply chain and business administration, providing existing staff with opportunities to progress within the organisation.

“This is a huge achievement for Finning and well-deserved recognition of the work we’ve done to help develop existing staff as well as the next generation of engineers,” explained Marsha Myles, apprenticeship programme manager at Finning.

‘‘This is a first-class scheme for young people,” commented Chloe Harris, in her fourth year of the apprenticeship programme. “Finning offers lots of opportunities both during and after the apprenticeship to develop skills and knowledge. The support in both the workshop and in the academy is outstanding.”

The Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers 2020 can be viewed here. To find out more about the Finning engineering apprenticeship recruitment programme, which will open once again for applications in January 2021, visit https://www.finning.com/