Aggregate Industries Launches its Kickstart Programme 2020

Committed to supporting the government’s pledge to provide skills and training for young people, Aggregate Industries has launched its brand new Kickstart Programme 2020, having been approved as an official Kickstart Employer.

Under its Plan for Jobs launched in July, the Government introduced its Kickstart Scheme in September 2020 – a £2bn initiative to create thousands of high-quality six-month job placements for unemployed 16–24 year olds.

Helping to equip young people with the skills needed to move into sustainable long-term employment, leading construction materials supplier Aggregate Industries is throwing its weight behind the scheme by launching its Kickstart programme. The scheme will aim to retain as many of the ‘kickstarters’ as possible and continue their education, with some candidates potentially offered the possibility of joining the company’s popular apprenticeship or graduate schemes.

The Programme will include 30 placements specifically designed to help young people to gain some work experience in the construction industry – earning whilst learning, with the government paying National Minimum Wage for 25 hours a week for each placement.

During their six-month placement, ‘kickstarters’ will gain invaluable on-the-job experience, working at some of the UK’s largest quarries, biggest road improvement schemes or state-of-the-art asphalt plants – as well as in departments such as finance and HR.

The applicants will also be required to complete their Kickstart development programme – a curated curriculum created by Aggregate Industries consisting of practical skills essential for everyday working life, as well as virtual learning on specific subjects taught by the Mineral Products Qualifications Council (MPQC) and the company.

James Roberts, Human Resources Director at Aggregate Industries UK, comments: “It’s no secret that young people, especially those aged 16-24, have been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic in terms of employment and training opportunities.

“Recognising the vital role we can play in supporting the next generation of talent to emerge during this difficult time, we welcome the government’s Kickstart scheme and we’re proud to be an approved Kickstart Employer 2020.

“Successful applicants to our Programme will be exposed to a wide range of roles within the business and will learn valuable skills, and may even potentially be offered the unique opportunity to move onto our apprenticeship and graduate schemes. We look forward to welcoming our new ‘kickstarters’ and helping them reach their full potential in the future.”

To learn more about the Aggregate Industries’ Kickstart Programme, 16-24 year olds in receipt of universal credit can apply via their local Jobcentre.