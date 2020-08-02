Evoquip Bison 160 Hybrid Impresses Irish Customers

The versatile and fuel efficient EvoQuip Bison 160 hybrid hook-lift jaw crusher is impressing customers in Ireland, and with good reason.

Ideally suited to hard rock as well as construction and demolition recycling applications, the Bison 160 utilises hybrid diesel-electric drive technology to reduce running costs in addition to cutting noise and fuel emissions, making it an ideal machine for working in urban areas.

The dual-powered EvoQuip Bison 160 is equipped with a proven 700mm x 500mm (28” x 20”) single toggle hydraulically adjustable jaw crusher. The innovative electric drive allows customers to reverse the crusher to clear a blockage or run in reverse for asphalt recycling, ensuring better all-round efficiency. The optional deflector plate is fitted on the moving jaw providing belt protection by allowing uncrushable objects to pass through the crushing chamber and onto the discharge belt.

David McElrea of SI Energy recently completed a demo with the Bison 160 in Ireland. Speaking about the Bison 160 David said, “The machine runs really quietly. I had to recheck the fuel usage and was shocked at only 21 litres of fuel being used. I was impressed at the reverse jog function to clear a blockage after having resigned myself to having to ‘dig out’ the rock.”

David went on to explain how as a contractor that has previously used a tracked crusher and in comparison the Bison 160 provided significant time saving in loading and unloading. David added, “Transporting this machine and the quick start up time are real benefits.”

Matt Dickson, EvoQuip Product Line Director, said, “We listened to customer requirements and are delighted to see that the Bison 160 is now in the field and meeting these needs.”

Watch it in action here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bFi3L-LC8-Y

Key to the design of the EvoQuip Bison 160 is that it is small enough to fit easily inside a standard 40ft high cube container yet is formidable enough to withstand challenging applications.

The Bison 160 has now gone on demo in the UK with EvoQuip distributor Blue.