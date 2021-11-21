Engineering excellence in trailer redesign

A County Armagh engineering company is using the skills and knowledge of its expert craftsmen to redesign trailers to support the recycling and recovery of waste.

Re-Gen Waste’s sister company Re-Eng is based outside Newry, and Engineering Manager Glyn Gee says that the work undertaken has produced trailers that look as they would, arriving new, from any leading trailer manufacturer.

“Our team of 10 designers, welders, fabricators and painters have worked effectively to produce trailers which meet health and safety requirements, are of a high specification and meet the needs of our customers,” explains Glyn. “In addition, eight external contractors are involved in assisting with fabrication and painting. In total, the18 jobs add approximately £630,000 to the local economy every year.”

“We struggled to find trailers which were strong enough to suit the requirements of Re-Gen, so we decided to make our own to our bespoke requirement. We have standardised our design, production and processes, and the re-engineered trailers look like new equipment straight off the manufacturing line. Our designers created a superior framework with increased strength and functionality to add to a strengthened flatbed.

“Additionally-supported curtains and new strengthened doors and door furniture all add to the overall makeup of these trailers. Side guards, access ladder and walkway were fitted as extra safety features. Each trailer was spray painted in the company colours, and new lights and crash barriers were added.”

The company has refreshed 66 trailers to date and Glyn says that working with local trades people and tarpaulin cover manufacturers has made the process run smoothly.

“The re-engineering of the trailers has been an interesting and important project. Having excellent working relationships with local suppliers providing high quality materials and additional support has added value to the work we are doing in Ballard. We are also fortunate to have two enthusiastic apprentices on site who have contributed to the project.”

Conor Muckian, from Newry, recently passed the first year in Higher Level Apprenticeship in Mechatronics at Southern Regional College.

“I was invited into Re-Gen Waste for an induction day where I was shown the plant, taken on a tour of the different sections and talked through the apprenticeship programme,” says Conor.

“It was interesting finding out how the company completes the recycling processes and how the in-house engineering department is very important to the facility at Carnbane Industrial Estate. I have been involved in every area of engineering from design to fabrication and I feel that this has really helped me understand the processes.”

Jack Murphy, who is also from Newry, is studying Mechatronics while working four days each week. “I’ve learnt so much about the design and fabrication process and have had hands-on experience in making different things. Since I started working for Re-Gen, I have been given the opportunity to use mills, lathes, press breaks and plasma cutters that I would have not otherwise get to use.

“Every day is different, and I’ve never been bored doing the job. It is, mostly, a relaxed environment but at times I have deadlines to work to in get tasks completed.”