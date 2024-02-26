engcon launches a new size of ground compactor

Tiltrotator manufacturer engcon is now launching a new size in its range of ground compactors to suit the larger excavators in the size class from 19 tonnes with the S70 or S80 attachment.

engcon’s PC models of ground compactors have low-flow requirements and are specially developed for use under a tiltrotator, reducing the number of machines and tools required. In addition, safety is enhanced because no one has to be down in an excavation area that risks collapsing from the vibrations.

Like other hydraulic tools from engcon, the EC-Oil automatic quick coupler system is standard on the ground compactors. This means that you can connect them without having to leave the cab. The hydraulics are automatically connected with EC-Oil, which means that you save both time and money. Previously, engcon’s PC models were available in smaller sizes – now a new model is being launched for the larger excavators.

“This is another step in broadening our range, regardless of the size of the excavator, the end customer should be able to use our smart and efficient tools in their daily work to increase profitability,” says Martin Engström, product manager at engcon.

Advantages of the engcon PC models: