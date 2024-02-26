Bobcat Displays Extensive Material Handling Lineupat LogiMAT

LogiMAT 2024 in March will see the first showcasing of an extensive lineup of material handling products from Bobcat.

The global rebranding and integration of Doosan Industrial Vehicle (DIV) under the Bobcat brand with its range of forklift trucks and warehouse equipment, will provide even more solutions to help Bobcat customers to accomplish more. From 1st January 2024, all of the company’s material handling equipment has been produced in the signature Bobcat colours – white and orange.

The Bobcat brand is world famous for an extensive range of compact machines, which are used in construction, the agricultural sector, landscaping, demolition and many other industries. Bobcat loaders and telehandlers, which can be equipped with attachments such as pallet forks, buckets, grabs, bale clamps or dump hoppers, are often used for material handling and logistics tasks. So the addition of a complete range of IC and electric forklift trucks and warehouse equipment is a natural extension to the Bobcat range.

“Through our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence, we have significantly broadened our product portfolio to not only meet the needs of our loyal customers but also to inspire and empower new customers to conquer their toughest challenges,” said Scott Park, CEO and Vice Chairman of Doosan Bobcat. “With an expanded range of solutions, we’re empowering even more customers to accomplish more.”

At LogiMAT 2024, the Bobcat product display will include diesel and electric forklifts, reach trucks and warehouse equipment such as pallet trucks and stackers. The display will also include Bobcat’s TL25.60 super compact telehandler, which allows work in tight spots without compromising performance, thanks to the machine’s compact dimensions and excellent manoeuvrability.

The Bobcat material handling products on the stand at LogiMAT, which is being held in Stuttgart in Germany between March 19th and 21st, include:

Diesel forklifts:

D160S-9

D50SC-9

Electric forklifts:

B25NS

B20X-7 Plus

B80NS

Reach truck:

BR16J-9

Warehouse equipment:

BPL18S-7 pedestrian pallet truck

BPR20S-7 ride-on pallet truck

BDR13S-7 double stacker

LSM12N-7 pallet stacker

These models are representative of products from the comprehensive Bobcat range for the logistics and material handling market, which include various lines: a series of diesel forklift trucks with lifting capacities from 2 to 16 ton; a series of LPG forklift trucks with lifting capacities from 2 to 7 ton and a series of electric forklift trucks with lifting capacities from 1.2 to 10 ton. The latter segment also includes a line of electric forklifts with three wheels for light work from 1.2 to 2 ton. As mentioned above, the warehouse solutions include pallet trucks, stackers and reach trucks.