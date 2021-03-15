DAF Trucks heads for Hillhead Digital

DAF Trucks is exhibiting at Hillhead Digital on the 30th and 31st March – the online quarrying, construction and recycling showcase event – will enable people from across the construction sector to participate alongside 500 online exhibitors and to attend 50 seminars and a conference.

As the UK’s market-leading truck brand, DAF Trucks boasts a comprehensive range of vocational vehicles for the construction and recycling sectors, offering chassis from 7.5-tonnes GVW right through to 150-tonnes for heavy-plant movements; and everything in between including chassis ideally suited to tipper, mixer and skiploader bodywork.

The latest addition to DAF’s extensive range of multi-axle configurations is the 32-tonne GVW ‘FAW’ 8×4 rear-steer rigid. Its three-axle ‘tridem’ rear bogie consists of a double-drive tandem for excellent off-road traction, with a steering and lifting rearmost axle enabling game-changing manoeuvrability for accessing restricted locations on and off road. The FAW can be configured to meet operators’ specific needs; it is available with a choice of either the compact CF or the spacious XF cab, and with a choice of engine ratings from the 10.8 litre MX-11 (370hp, 410hp and 450hp) or the 12.9 litre MX-13 (430hp, 480hp and 530hp).

Ready to Go

Offered alongside customer specific build-to-order vehicles the DAF ‘Ready to Go’ programme ensures operators’ urgent needs can be fulfilled from a range of vehicles aimed at the construction and recycling sectors, including tippers, hook loaders, concrete mixers, scaffold lorries and skip loaders. Working with industry leading names including HYVA, Wilcox, PPG and Bevans means completed vehicles can be available to go to work at short notice.

DAF Trucks continues to see a rise in demand for these vehicle types, prompted in part as operators ‘upgrade’ to Euro VI after the introduction of Low Emission Zone standards in London at the beginning of March. And with the introduction of Clean Air Zones (CAZs) elsewhere, including Bath and Birmingham, DAF Trucks is now seeing operators from across the UK update their fleets to meet the Euro VI emissions standard.

Also at the beginning of March, compliance with London’s Direct Vision Standard (DVS) requirements became mandatory for trucks above 12.0-tonnes GVW whereby the majority of operators require an HGV Safety Permit to operate in the capital. Specialists from DAF Trucks’ Haddenham headquarters will be on-hand to describe and present DAF-approved Safe System equipment which can ordered ex-factory or retro-fitted throughout the 135-point UK DAF Dealer network.