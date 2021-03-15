Laois Hire Launches New Look Website

A brand new user friendly Laois Hire website with some great new features has just been launched. The interactive website makes it easy to find products from their vast range.

They have installed a Live Chat Facility where you can interact directly in real time with one of their experienced Sales Representatives.

If you need advice or help with a product or want to inquire about any of their services or divisions, this is an ideal method of communication.

You can keep up to date with news, and vacancies if you wish to join their expanding team. Another feature coming in the next few months will be an ecommerce element, where customers will be able to buy items from their product range through the website.

Check it out here: www.laoishire.com