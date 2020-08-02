Clancy Group Does Significant Fleet Deal with Thwaites

Clancy, one of the largest privately owned construction companies in the UK has concluded a deal with Thwaites via its central England distributor, Shell Plant Sales, to expand its fleet of 3-tonne and 6-tonne power swivel dumpers with an order for 21 machines.

Clancy General Manager David Janes said, “Thwaites have always been the dumper of choice for The Clancy Group, the reliability and build quality is second to none.”

The new Power Swivel dumpers selected have hydrostatic transmission fitted, ensuring the machines deliver maximum productivity and performance. With less maintenance required, on site optimisation is maximised.

To protect man and machine on site, the dumpers are fitted with all round visibility cameras in addition to market leading Cantrack solutions, providing real time visibility on plant position and operational data to protect the asset and operator. For further protection, each machine is registered to the CESAR detection deterrent system.

Thwaites Distribution Manager Paul Rodwell worked in conjunction with distributor Shell Plant Sales to conclude the sale. “It was a real pleasure to support this deal, we look forward to seeing even more Thwaites dumpers on site for Clancy over the coming weeks and months.”

Tom Haywood from Shell Plant said, “This is a very prestigious account with whom we developed a great relationship through the sales process and period, as Clancy continued to provide access to essential utilities during the COVID-19 crisis. We are delighted that The Clancy Group chose Thwaites.”

David Janes added,” Power Swivel dumpers provide our on-site teams with the ideal solution when working alongside trenches, often in tight spaces. The majority of the new 3-tonne and 6-tonne Thwaites dumpers will be heading out to a new AMP 7 pipeline project the company is working on for Thames Water in Cirencester.”